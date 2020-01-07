Conor McGregor Special ‘Legacy Series’ T-shirt Released By Reebok Ahead Of UFC 246

Conor McGregor, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view King, is back into the mix and he is ready to go against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 on January 18. The entire MMA community got excited since the fight officially got announced and the UFC is doing everything they can to promote the mega event. After airing Conor McGregor’s promo at the National Football League (NFL) Wildcard playoffs on Saturday night, they have now released the official McGregor t-shirt which the Irishman is going to wear while entering the Octagon on his comeback.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor’s official t-shirt

Reebok has designed the official Conor McGregor merchandise for UFC 246 in which the former double champion can be seen in an animated presentation. The t-shirt is also available on the official website of UFC. You can purchase it for $60 (₹4306.46) from the UFC store.Take a look at Conor McGregor’s walkout jersey.

(Source: UFC official store)

UFC 246: Conor McGregor’s take on Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor, the former double champion of UFC, is confident about getting back into the winning track in his upcoming fight against the 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone. However, McGregor acknowledges the fact that Cerrone is a dangerous man inside the Octagon. Despite getting knocked out in his last two fights, Donald Cerrone still holds the record of most UFC wins, most UFC knockouts and Conor McGregor has taken a note of that. However, after facing Donald Cerrone, the former lightweight champion of UFC wants to take a turn towards the 155 lbs division again. See what Conor McGregor has to say about his upcoming UFC plans post the January 18 fight.

