UFC 246: Conor McGregor And Donald Cerrone Flaunt Their Physiques Ahead Of Mega Bout

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are going to face each other at the main event of UFC 246 on January 18, 2020. Both the veterans had their last bouts at 155 lbs (lightweight) but they will be stepping up at 170 lbs (welterweight) for their upcoming fight against each other. Donald Cerrone has competed in the welterweight unit for a much longer time while McGregor is just two-fights old in the category.

However, the former two-division champion is confident about slaying Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 as he wants to explore more opportunities in the welterweight unit. We are a few days away from the fight and UFC fans have already got a glimpse of Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone’s current physical shape.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone’s current shape

Conor McGregor recently revealed his physical condition with 11 days remaining for his upcoming fight against Donald Cerrone. The Irishman’s head coach John Kavanagh also claimed that McGregor is currently in the best shape of his life and he is going to put up a great show for all UFC fans. Well, it seems like a legitimate claim after looking at Conor McGregor’s latest picture. Take a look at Conor McGregor in 170 lbs before he steps into the main event of UFC 246.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is also confident about his upcoming fight as he went to claim that he is a better martial artist than Conor McGregor. Despite getting knocked out in his last two fights, Cerrone believes that he can surpass McGregor if he plays it smart for the first eight minutes of their fight. Take a look at Donald Cerrone’s current physical shape before you see him in action on January 18.

