Conor McGregor's UFC Career Is Over If He Loses To Donald Cerrone, According To Jake Paul

Conor McGregor is confident about securing a victory in his upcoming fight against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246. However, if he doesn't, his UFC career is over. That’s what Jake Paul believes. The YouTuber turned boxer recently gave an interview to SPORF where he expressed his opinion regarding Conor McGregor’s return opposite Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

A few weeks ago, Jake Paul called out Conor McGregor and challenged him for a fight. The callout got ignored by UFC and Conor McGregor. However, Jake Paul has kept a note on the Irishman as he went on to predict his UFC career after January 18.

UFC246: Jake Paul delivers his thoughts over Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

When asked about his pick between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, Jake Paul said that McGregor is going to win for sure. Whether it is a submission or TKO, Jake Paul believes that Conor McGregor is going to surpass ‘Cowboy’ in the later stages of their fight. However, Jake Paul made a scathing comment by claiming that Conor McGregor’s UFC career will be over if he fails to notch up the win.

The YouTuber further justified his statement and said, “You know that’s a lot of pressure. Under pressure, diamonds are created. I operate well under pressure and I am sure he (Conor McGregor) does as well. He (Conor McGregor) feeds off that."

Conor McGregor will be returning back to the welterweight division with his upcoming fight at UFC 246. Despite having a no title-fight, the tickets of the fight were sold in a short span of time. Dana White and Co. are expecting massive success with UFC 246. It is definitely going to be a ‘career-defining’ chapter in the life of Conor McGregor.

(Picture courtesy: official Instagram handles of Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone)