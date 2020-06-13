Conor McGregor Challenged By Cocky Rafael Dos Anjos To Come Out Of Retirement And Fight

Since the ‘Conor McGregor retirement' news hit the headlines last week, various UFC fighters and combat sports athletes have voiced their opinion regarding it. While many UFC fans expressed their gratitude towards Conor McGregor and acknowledged him for an illustrious MMA career, a bunch of UFC fighters including undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather has gone on to mock the Irishman for his ‘early retirement’. ‘The Notorious’ was yet to respond to his critics while another UFC fighter, Rafael Dos Anjos has already challenged him for a contest.

Conor McGregor and Rafael Dos Anjos have had a ‘history’ between them since they were expected to face off in the 2015-2016 season. However, the matchup could not be materialised back then and the duo remained unmatched throughout their UFC career till this date. Now, when Conor McGregor has already expressed his interest in relinquishing his UFC career, Rafael Dos Anjos has seemingly re-ignited his urge of fighting Conor McGregor inside the octagon.

UFC: Rafael Dos Anjos challenges Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos recently took to Twitter and called out Conor McGregor. According to Rafael Dos Anjos, he is ready to fight Conor McGregor at any of the weight class between 155-170 lbs and also mentioned the catchweight unit (165) for their possible matchup. “You know, I am always the game,” wrote Rafael Dos Anjos before mocking Conor’s retirement plans on Twitter.

Rafael Dos Anjos also posted a picture of his face-off with Conor McGregor from 2016, when they were expected to fight for the lightweight strap at UFC 186. Although Rafael Dios Anjos failed to notch the top spot in the welterweight division, the Brazilian appears to be looking for a re-incarnation. There were rumours that RDA is planning to come down to the lightweight unit, but it seems that Dios Anjos is ready to come across any weight class if he gets to face Conor McGregor in the near future.

Will Conor McGregor return?

‘The Notorious’ has already garnered a lot of attention and criticism over himself. However, Conor McGregor is yet to respond to any of them. Since Conor has retired multiple times in the past too, a lot of UFC fans believe that he will be returning to the octagon again.

