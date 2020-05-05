Conor McGregor Pays Tribute To Firefighters On International Firefighters' Day; Watch

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been a pillar of support for his countrymen amid the current medical crisis. The Irishman has personally visited a number of hospitals in Ireland and has made donations towards the purchase of PPE kits and the like. Amid the pandemic, Conor McGregor took a break from training as ‘The Notorious’ recently took to Instagram and thanked firefighters for constantly risking their lives on the occasion of International Firefighters' Day 2020.

International Firefighters' Day 2020: Conor McGregor Instagram expresses gratitude

On International Firefighters' Day 2020, Conor McGregor’s whiskey brand Proper 12 posted the video clip which showcased the firefighters' efforts in serving the community. Conor McGregor reposted the video and personally thanked them for their service towards society. Conor McGregor quoted the post and wrote, “When the motivation for gain is to give, you will forever succeed! I am truly honoured to be in the position I am in. I have dreamt of this position so much. The dream of being able to give back! To give back to my family. To give back to my country. To give back to my people! To give back to the world! Ask not what this world can do for you, but what you can do for this world! Good luck everybody and Happy International Firefighters' Day 2020.”

International Firefighters' Day 2020 is a day to remember all the sacrifices made by the firefighters and people are usually advised to follow “Sound off” to express gratitude towards the firefighters' efforts. As per the custom, whenever the local sirens hit, people are advised to follow a minute’s silence. Though most of the world remembers May 4 as a day for Star Wars fans, May 4 is also observed as the International Firefighter's Day.

UFC: Conor McGregor next UFC fight

Conor McGregor is yet to announce his next UFC fight but there is speculation that he is eyeing a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz next. After a spectacular comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor went on to call out Nate Diaz. Here's a look at the full post-fight press conference of UFC 246.

Image courtesy: UFC.com and AP