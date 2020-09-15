Conor McGregor Takes Twitter By A Storm With 'I Can't Go On Like This' Deleted Tweet

Retired UFC superstar Conor McGregor momentarily sent his fans into a frenzy after posting a worrying "I can’t go on like this man. I am crushed here" tweet. While McGregor soon took his tweet down, it was not before numerous screenshots were taken and fans had plastered it all over the social media platform.

McGregor's frantic tweet came in response to the backlash he faced from fans over the recent allegations of attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition against him. Although McGregor is yet to be charged by the French authorities, the 32-year-old was heavily criticised on social media for his alleged 'drunken act' in Corsica.

After replying to a fan with "I can't go on like this," McGregor put out a second tweet where he wrote, "Suicide intervention yet ridiculing me in this manner online, at this horrendous time in my life. I am trying to stay strong for my kids and the people that rely on me and that love and support me. Thanks for the insults, hypocrite.”

The second tweet was also taken down, soon after.

Conor McGregor sexual assault allegations

Conor McGregor visited Corsica with his fiancee Dee Devlin and two children - Conor Jr. and Croia - as a vacation. He was supposed to take part in a 180km marathon endurance alongside Princess Charlene of Monaco in order to raise awareness about water safety. However, before he could participate in the water sports event this past weekend, The Notorious was arrested over allegations of attempted sexual assault.

According to AFP, the incident occurred last Sunday at a bar in Calvi in Corsica. The 32-year-old was heavily drunk and reportedly got involved in some bad behaviour. The Sun reported that McGregor flashed his private parts to a young married woman in the bar. He was taken into custody last Friday, where he was interviewed by a magistrate and judicial police. Per reports, McGregor underwent numerous tests to determine the severity of his involvement in the incident. The officials are now believed to be waiting for ‘key physical test results’ before deciding whether to file official charges against the former two-division UFC champion.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor's representatives have denied all allegations. McGregor's agent, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management released a statement claiming: "Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusation of misconduct." While speaking to ESPN last week, Audie Attar further claimed the rumours are just a part of a ploy to "score a headline or a payday."

