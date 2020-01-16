Conor McGregor Picks Jorge Masvidal Over Kamaru Usman As Preferred Opponent

Conor McGregor will be returning from a year of exile as he steps up in the Octagon against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246 on January 18, 2020. The former double champion of UFC has vowed that he would remain active throughout 2020 and he is expecting to fight for at least two more times this year. This brings up a lot of opportunities for the Irishman since he is heading towards the welterweight unit (170 lbs). After Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor wants to fight more men from the welterweight division and when asked about it, McGregor clearly expressed his interest over fighting Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor chooses Jorge Masvidal over Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor can opt to go down to the lightweight division after his upcoming fight on January 18. However, the Irishman wants to fight Jorge Masvidal and he wants to do that for the BMF strap. When asked to choose between Kamaru Usman (welterweight champion) and Jorge Masvidal (BMF champion), Conor McGregor clearly expressed his interest over the American. According to Conor McGregor, his fighting style matches a lot with Masvidal while Kamaru Usman is a typical ground-based who does not excite McGregor as such, according to his statement in his latest press conference for UFC 246. The Irishman further went on to take a dig at Kamaru Usman by trashing his fighting skills by likening him with another of his archrivals, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Take a look at the entire press conference.

UFC 246: More Details

Main event: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (170 lbs)

Co-main event: Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington 2

Date: January 19 (IST)

Time: 8:30 AM (IST, main card starts)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

