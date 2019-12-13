Conor McGregor Once Predicted His UFC Journey By Calling Himself The Future Of MMA

The journey from ‘Mystic Mac’ to the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor has been of the most inspiring stories in the entire combat sports universe. Whether you love him or not, there is no denying that Conor McGregor is one of the biggest athletes in the sport. Conor McGregor has been in the headlines for a lot of unwanted reasons but when it comes to his fight game, he is still one of the best. No matter what, the former double champ has always done what he said. 12 years ago, on this very day, McGregor predicted that he is going to be the ‘future’ of the sport.

UFC: Conor McGregor predicts himself as the ‘Future’ in 2008

No one knew Conor McGregor’s name at that point of time. The UFC roster had some of the biggest names of the world like Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar, Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo were there but Conor McGregor was nowhere on the scene. The Irish martial artist was yet to get his big shot in UFC but that didn’t stop him from predicting the future. On this day in 2008, Conor McGregor bounced back from his first career loss by knocking out Stephen Bailey in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

The former double champ knew that he was going to be the ‘next big thing’ of the sport. He predicted it by going straight towards the cameraman and shouting, “I am the future.” Exactly seven years later, Conor McGregor proved it right by knocking out the featherweight title from Jose Aldo at UFC 194. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s prediction that changed the sport of MMA forever.

UFC: Conor McGregor is ready for UFC 246

The former double champion’s recent run in UFC has not been great. After facing a crushing defeat against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, McGregor remained out for a long period of time. Well, he is ready to make his UFC return at UFC 246 on January 18, 2020, against Donald Cerrone.

