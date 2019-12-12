UFC: Tyron Woodley Isn’t Willing To Go Outside USA To Take A Fight

Former Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley is yet to confirm his upcoming fight. However, he knows that he is not going to fight outside the United States of America. The 37-year-old American lost his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 on March 2, 2019. He has been inactive in the sport since then. While Kamaru Usman is set to defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington at UFC 245, Tyron Woodley is nowhere on the radar.

UFC: Tyron Woodley doesn't want to fight outside the United States

Tyron Woodley was looking invincible until he faced Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. The Nigerian Nightmare dominated the entire fight and took the welterweight title from Tyron Woodley. Well, Tyron Woodley could have demanded an immediate re-match but ‘The Chosen One’ chose not to hunt for UFC gold. Not only that, Tyron Woodley is not even interested in taking a fight outside his own country.

In a recent social media live stream, Tyron Woodley revealed that he was offered a fight in London on March 2020. However, the former champion declined it. The five-time world champion is ready to fight soon, but the venue needs to be in America, as Tyron Woodley said, “They (UFC) want me to fight in London. F**K that, I’m not going all the way to London to fight. I’m the five-time world champion, I’m gonna fight f***ing here (USA).” Tyron Woodley further said that when he goes out of the country, he wants to go for a vacation and not for a fight.

UFC: Tyron Woodley's fights outside the USA

In his ten-year-long MMA career, Tyron Woodley has fought only thrice outside the United States of America. The former welterweight king faced the second loss of his MMA career against Jake Shields at UFC 161 in Winnipeg. It was his first UFC fight outside USA. The other two fights happened a year later in Vancouver and Macau China, respectively. Since then, Tyron Woodley has been fighting only in USA and he wants to continue that in future too.

