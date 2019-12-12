UFC: Dana White Confirms Khabib-Conor Rematch On The Cards, Khabib Begs To Differ

2020 is almost here and UFC has already planned some fireworks for their fans. Conor McGregor’s much-awaited UFC return is finally happening on January 18, 2020, against Donald Cerrone, while Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson has also been staged for April 18, 2020. With two mega-fights already on the line, UFC President Dana White recently revealed that they are planning one more super fight in 2020. Can you take a guess which one would it be?

UFC: Dana White confirms another mega-fight for 2020

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Dana White said that they are looking up for a re-match between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020. Yes, the UFC President wants that to happen but only if both of them are successful in their upcoming fights. Conor McGregor is going to face Donald Cerrone ( the man with most UFC wins) in a welterweight contest at UFC 246. On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to defend his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson.

Dana White confirmed both the fights and said that they are happening for sure. If both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat their rivals in their upcoming fights, the re-match is happening. Hear it from the horse's mouth itself.

UFC 246: What’s on the line for the epic rematch?

Apart from a victory in the upcoming fight, the lightweight gold is definitely on the line for Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2. If McGregor gets victorious over Donald Cerrone at 170 lbs, he would need to come down to 155 lbs to face Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the undefeated Dagestani has yet not shown his interest in Conor McGregor, as he said that he should win 10 fights in a row to get that re-match.

