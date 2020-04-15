Conor McGregor Reacts To Anthony Causi's Demise As Photographer Loses Battle With COVID-19

Sports photographer Anthony Causi’s unfortunate demise has gripped the sports community as athletes have been sending their condolences towards Anthony Causi’s family and closed ones on social media. The New York Post photographer was a regular face in major sports events with leagues like UFC, NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL. He had been working as a sports photographer for almost two decades.

However, a few days back, Anthony Causi tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and lost the battle against the pandemic on Sunday. UFC superstar Conor McGregor took to Twitter as he went on to share a heartfel message for Anthony Causi and his closed ones after his unfortunate death.

UFC: Conor McGregor tweets after Anthony Causi death

Wow! May god rest this mans soul 🙏 He was right! When he breaks free, the world won’t know what hit it!

Incredible!

RIP Anthony Causi. https://t.co/0JMH3Mn8Cr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 13, 2020

Anthony Causi had captured pictures of Conor McGregor in a number of UFC events including his latest fight opposite Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020. Unfortunately, after a long battle with the coronavirus pandemic, Anthony Causi lost his life on Sunday and Conor McGregor proceeded to express his condolences through Twitter. UFC double champion Conor McGregor has already been active in contributing towards the society amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Conor McGregor has donated to hospitals in Ireland to bring advanced medical technology to fight the pandemic.

Anthony Causi death: Anthony Causi cause of death

Anthony Causi notified the world about testing positive for coronavirus via Instagram. As coronavirus deaths in US are on the rise, the sports community lost one of their best photographers in Anthony Causi. Several UFC celebrities like Max Holloway (former 145 lbs champion) and Arianny Celeste have expressed their condolences towards the Anthony Causi death on UFC’s official Instagram handle.

(Image courtesy:UFC.com)