Conor McGregor Claims He Almost 'outclassed' Floyd Mayweather In Their Only Fight So Far

Despite facing the first and only knockout defeat of his professional fight-career against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, UFC superstar Conor McGregor garnered lot of praise from numerous combat sports celebrities. After an intense build-up, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather locked horns inside the ring in a blockbuster event and McGregor emerged as the aggressor from the very beginning. However, as the fight went deeper, Floyd Mayweather started to dictate the momentum of the contest before vanquishing Conor McGregor with a technical knockout in round number 10.

A re-match has been on the cards since then and Conor McGregor has often claimed that he could avenge his loss against Floyd Mayweather if they compete for one more time in their respective careers.

Conor McGregor claims he almost outclassed Floyd Mayweather in their fight

It was a great contest, just watched it back!

Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs where gone, I still outlanded him.

I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for.

None more so than from Mike.

Excited for part 2. https://t.co/ysL9NNnFsO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 18, 2020

While the rumours of a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather had been making headlines since the past few months, ‘The Notorious’ introduced a ‘twist in the tale’ as he recently took to Twitter and analysed the original bout. According to Conor McGregor, it was a great contest and the Irish fighter believes that he dominated all the early rounds of the fight. McGregor further claimed to have given Mayweather a tough fight in the later rounds, even though his legs were hurt. “I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for. None more so than from Mike. Excited for part 2,” Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Apart from that, Mike Tyson ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has also labelled Conor McGregor as a beast in the latest episode of the Hotboxin podcast. The 53-year-old boxing icon stated that Conor McGregor had no experience of professional boxing but still managed to go ten rounds against the ‘greatest boxer of this era’. Though McGregor failed to secure a victory, his performance was appreciated by eminent combat sports veterans including Floyd Mayweather himself.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather 2 update

After Conor McGregor’s stunning comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram and hinted about the re-match. Mayweather was also expected to make a return in 2020 inside the UFC octagon. However, after the unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19 and two deaths in the family, Floyd Mayweather’s return seems to be in jeopardy.

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Twitter