Conor McGregor Reveals Awkward Interaction He Had With Dana White On Their First Meeting

In an interview with ESPN a few years ago, Conor McGregor revealed the ‘weird’ conversation he had with Dana White during their first meeting. The Notorious One, who was just sixteen at the time and had not even started fighting professionally, travelled to Manchester with his friends to watch UFC 70 live – headlined by Gabriel Gonzaga vs Mirko Cro Cop. During the event, Conor McGregor met MMA legend Chuck Liddell and managed to take a picture, where the Iceman can be seen rather surprised.

Thank you @ChuckLiddell!

Your work inside the UFC’s famed Octagon inspired me to chase my own fighting dreams, and for that I am forever grateful to you!

Thank you and big congrats on your hall of fame entry #ProperUFCOG pic.twitter.com/PpG1uVC0Ni — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 25, 2020

Conor McGregor and Dana White’s first interaction

McGregor then went on to have his first interaction with Dana White, which didn’t end the way McGregor had wanted. Conor McGregor claimed that after the event, White was taking pictures with fans, so he “ran down to the railings” and called his future boss. “He (Dana White) looked at me… ‘How much money have you got in your pocket right now this second?’” McGregor asked. The Notorious One stated that the UFC supremo might not have liked his statement as he looked at him with a “weird face and then just kind of walked off”.

“Dana, how much money do you have in your pocket right now, this second?”



In his first ESPN interview, @TheNotoriousMMA told the tale of a brief run-in with @danawhite at 16 years old. pic.twitter.com/nZtYyg75Iy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2020

When asked whether he had ever reminded White about the exchange, McGregor said he wasn't sure if he had. But the former two-division champ praised White and remembered his first official meeting with the UFC supremo. McGregor claimed that he talked to Dana White for the first time after he was signed by the company in 2013.

“He's (White’s) a cool man. Himself and Lorenzo [Fertitta], these are two of the coolest men in the game. They have changed the face of the fight industry. I am honoured to be here and be part of their great promotion,” McGregor added.

Since his debut in the company, Conor McGregor has become one of the biggest stars in the promotion, even writing history by becoming the first-ever UFC double champion, by getting his hands on the featherweight and lightweight titles. Fast forward to 2021, The Notorious One is now preparing for his highly-anticipated return against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The two will collide in a rematch after McGregor won their first clash in 2014 by besting Poirier via a first-round KO.

Image Source: Dana White/ Twitter