Dana White Admits He Was Upset With Conor McGregor Earlier, But Now They’re In Good Place

Conor McGregor has always maintained a great relationship with Dana White, but last year he made the UFC president “very upset” by tweeting screenshots of the personal conversation they had on Instagram. Before the announcement of the Dustin Poirier bout, Conor McGregor retired from the sport for the third time, while expressing his frustration that he hadn’t been booked against another top-ranked opponent, following his KO win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

In frustration, McGregor released the personal chats he had with the UFC supremo, stating that he had the desire to fight Justin Gaethje or Diego Sanchez. However, White was not on-board with the idea, considering Gaethje was in talks to fight Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title at the time, while Sanchez was not in the top 10 of the rankings. In reply, White fired back at McGregor, calling his manoeuvre as “one of the dirtiest things you can do,” especially when it came to revealing conversations about another fighter.

Dana White and Conor McGregor were able to mend fences

While Dana White was “upset” with Conor McGregor, they eventually “got through it” and are in “a good place now”. He added that while he was dismayed by McGregor’s action, that never stopped them from doing business together. “Tito Ortiz fought here for years. We hated each other. He fought here for years. Business is always good but that doesn’t mean that we’re good. We’re in a good business place and personally, Conor and I are in a good place right now,” Dana White told ESPN.

While talking about McGregor’s future, Dana White believes that the Notorious One is hungrier than ever and is more focused. White also believes that the former two-division champion will stay busy in 2021, starting with the showdown against Poirier. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will face off in a rematch at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021. Their first bout took place in 2014 at UFC 178, where the Mystic Mac came out on top via a first-round KO.

Image Source: AP