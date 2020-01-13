Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares An Incredible View Of His Home City Dagestan

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been dominating the lightweight division of UFC since its inception in 2012. The undefeated Russian hails from Dagestan, a small town in Russia and he takes a lot of pride in representing his home city. After the rise of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dagestan has gone on to produce a lot of fighters like Islam Makhachev and Zabit Magomedsharipov. However, the lightweight champion of UFC still tops the list. Khabib’s love for his home city has been evident in a lot of instances. His recent Instagram post disseminates the same message towards his fans.

UFC 246: Khabib Nurmagomedov gives us a sneak peek of beautiful Dagestan

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently posted a picture on his official Instagram handle where we can spot a child enjoying an evening view of the beautiful Dagestan. The lightweight champion of UFC posted the picture along with the caption: “Dagestan”. The photograph is actually captured by Muhammad Shapiev, a photographer (of Russian Explorers) who made Khabib Nurmagomedov and all his fans fall for ‘Dagestan’ once again. Take a look at the beautiful city of Dagestan.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC career

Khabib’s upcoming fight with Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 247 can be his last professional bout. He has already hinted upon his retirement a lot of times. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, one must know when to ‘quit’ and he feels that he has one or two more fights left inside him. The lightweight gladiator also advised the same for his real-life friend and star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. In an interview with RT Sport, Khabib claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo won’t have the same mindset and physical energy as he turns 35. Thus, Khabib wants Ronaldo to retire at the right time, like him.

🗣 "Nobody will be around forever, so it's important to leave at the right time"@TeamKhabib on @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/O8f0I5TomF — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 14, 2019

Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Muhhamad Shapiev