Justin Gaethje Claims He Would Give Conor McGregor 'hell' Before Knockout

UFC superstar Conor McGregor appears to be enjoying his retirement from MMA, as he has frequently taken to social media to update his fanbase about his day-to-day life. However, Conor McGregor is still drawing a lot of call-outs from the UFC universe. From Tony Ferguson to Floyd Mayweather to Rafael Dos Anjos and Anderson Silva, nearly every notable combat sports athlete has urged Conor McGregor to come out of retirement and face them. Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje also threw his name in the mix by claiming that he would knock out Conor McGregor if they ever face off inside the octagon.

UFC: Justin Gaethje says he would knock Conor McGregor out if they were to go at it

While Justin Gaethje is slated to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title next, ‘The Highlight’ voiced his opinion regarding a matchup against Conor McGregor. In an interview with ESPN, Justin Gaethje claimed that he would be “hell” for Conor McGregor and appeared confident about knocking him out. Although Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje have been rumoured to fight each other multiple times, the duo is yet to test their skills against each other inside the UFC octagon.

“I think I would knock him out, to be honest with you. He’s got about three rounds, and then it’s hell, and he doesn’t want to go to hell. So I think he is good for now” said Justin Gaethje.

However, Conor McGregor is yet to respond to any of these jabs. A few days ago, Conor McGregor’s media company The Mac Life Official teased his possible return with a cryptic social media post. The caption of the post said, “FILL IN THE BLANK: If @thenotoriousmma was to come out of retirement, I would like to see him fight _____ next.” Since this wasn't the first time that Conor McGregor chose to retire from the sport, a number of fans believe that he will make a U-turn and return to the octagon for one last dance.

Conor McGregor retirement: Dana White speaks on Conor McGregor retirement

UFC president Dana White appeared to be fine with Conor McGregor’s decision, despite it coming as somewhat of a shock for the UFC chief. A number of UFC fighters have threatened to quit the promotion due to payment issues, and UFC president Dana White has vowed that he will not force anyone to stay back. Meanwhile, referring to the Conor McGregor retirement, Dana White said that the decision is solely dependent on Conor McGregor.

