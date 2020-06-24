Conor McGregor Hints At Boxing Return After Shock UFC Retirement

Amid the success of UFC 250 in Las Vegas and the announcement of the much-awaited UFC Fight Island events, it comes as little surprise that the man who was absent from the fight card in Las Vegas and who will also be absent from the Fight Island events has been grabbing the headlines. Conor McGregor announced his abrupt retirement from the sport of MMA moments after Amanda Nunes made history at UFC 250. While the Conor McGregor UFC retirement turned heads in the MMA universe, he also received a number of callouts from various fighters.

However, UFC President Dana White recently underlined the fact that Conor McGregor has retired and they (UFC) have not been in touch with the Irish superstar since. Yet, an increasing number of fans believe that Conor McGregor will return to the promotion since he has retired multiple times in the past. Further fuelling those rumours, Conor McGregor teased a return to combat sports this week.

Conor McGregor UFC retirement: 'The Notorious' teases boxing return

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures with his family to wish everyone a happy Father’s Day. However, the pictures were snapped at the Crumlin boxing club, where Conor McGregor was also spotted training. Despite calling time on his UFC career, it appears that Conor McGregor is yet to give up his training regime, which could be a sign that he is looking for one last dance.

During the official build-up of UFC 246, Conor McGregor teased at a potential boxing matchup between him and Manny Pacquiao. ‘The Notorious’ also expressed an interest in winning a boxing world title. However, neither Conor McGregor nor Manny Pacquiao has since addressed those comments.

Conor McGregor UFC retirement: Conor McGregor boxing career

Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather in a massive cross-promotion event in 2017, raking in $100 million in the process. Though Conor McGregor went on to lose the bout, he shot to even more prominence after facing Mayweather. A rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has also been on the cards since then.

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram