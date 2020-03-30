Conor McGregor Reveals The Most Important Fight Of His UFC Career And It's NOT Khabib

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor unleashed some of the greatest rivalries in UFC history since his inception into the promotion in 2013. The ‘Notorious’ has already cemented his legacy in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) by becoming the first man to hold two different weight class (featherweight and lightweight) titles simultaneously. When we look at the long list of his rivals, we can locate some of the biggest names of the UFC roster including the likes of Jose Aldo, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Eddie Alvarez among many others. After being inside the octagon with so many big names, Conor McGregor has finally revealed the most important fight of his UFC career.

UFC: Conor McGregor reveals the most important fight of his UFC career

UFC 202: McGregor Vs Diaz 2 on @btsport now!

Incredible fight!

The most important of my life. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 29, 2020

While most of the fight fans consider Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the biggest battle of Conor McGregor’s career, the Irish fighter claims that his rematch with Nate Diaz is the most important fight of his career till date. After tasting his first UFC defeat against Nate Diaz at UFC 196, Conor McGregor stepped up for the rematch at UFC 202. The UFC 202 main event headlined by Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz ended in a dogfight as both men gave it everything they had inside the octagon. However, Conor McGregor managed to outclass Nate Diaz via the judges' scorecard and avenged his loss in front of a massive crowd.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz: Update

After two mega-fights at UFC 196 and UFC 202, both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz managed to level the score by one each. A trilogy bout between them has been on the cards but UFC is yet to schedule the fight. Conor McGregor also hinted at their trilogy bout in the post-fight press conference of UFC 246 ‘McGregor vs Cerrone’. “Let’s go Nathan (Nate Diaz), let's go brother number three, it’s right here, we are right here,” said Conor McGregor at the UFC 246 post-fight conference.

