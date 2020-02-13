Nate Diaz Considers Legal Action Against American Publication After False Report

UFC star Nate Diaz is considering taking legal action over a false story that linked him to a crime. The report was published by The Miami Herald on their website. It stated that Nate Diaz was sent to a hospital after he attacked police officers in Miami. It further added that the incident had taken place in a police station. According to the report, Nate Diaz was arrested on charges of domestic violence. As soon as the story went live on company’s website, it spread like wildfire on social media.

Nate Diaz's publicist rubbishes the story

The UFC star’s publicist Zach Rosenfield revealed to a media portal that it was a false story. He added that Nate Diaz has been in Stockton since Tuesday. He has been there since the Super Bowl event which was held on February 2 in Miami Gardens. He also asserted that there was no way that what was being reported had anything to do with Nate Diaz. He also clarified that Nate Diaz has never had any interaction with the Miami Law Enforcement at any point in time. He also mentioned that he was never attached to anything close to domestic violence in his life.

The Miami Herald apologizes for the error

Soon after the backlash, The Miami Herald removed the story from their website and a statement was released admitting that the story was wrong. The media website also provided a link to the new story on their Twitter handle.

NOTE: In an initial version of this story, the Miami Herald incorrectly reported that mixed martial arts superstar Nate Diaz had been arrested in a domestic-violence case. The Herald apologizes for the error. — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 12, 2020

