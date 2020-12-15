Conor McGregor Saves Local Gym From Closing Down Due To Pandemic, Donates Much-needed Cash

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently saved a local Irish MMA gym from closing down its doors due to financial repercussions. Earlier this month, SBG (Straight Blast Gym) Portarlington - which is owned by McGregor’s long-time friend and training partner Philip Mulpeter – took to Instagram and revealed that they are shutting down due to “mounting of bills,” stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, McGregor moved quickly and made the much-needed donation to keep the gym alive.

Also Read l Conor McGregor net worth: Conor wants to Become BILLIONAIRE in 3 years

Conor McGregor donations: SBG Portarlington thank Conor

After Conor McGregor made the donation, Mulpeter and team thanked the Irishman for the help. While claiming that they are “eternally grateful” to Conor McGregor, they also thanked the fans go supported then in the hard times. The Notorious One replied to the post writing, "Let’s go SBG Portarlington!", alongside a heart emoji.

Also Read l Conor McGregor net worth: Conor Raises $100k For First Responder Charity

Conor McGregor donations: Fans praise The Notorious One

Within a few hours, the news went viral and fans from all over the world praised Conor McGregor for his actions. While some asked Conor McGregor to keep doing these good deeds, others pledged to help SBG Portarlington and other gyms who are also facing the same problems due to COVID-19 pandemic. “The real ones never forget. Delighted to read that,” wrote politician Paddy Holohan. "Strength through loyalty," added MMA star Cian Cowley.

Also Read l Conor McGregor next fight: Poirier on his mindset ahead of Conor bout

This not the first time, Conor McGregor has helped a local business. A few months ago, the former UFC champion made various donations to small restaurants and business. He also purchased and donated personal protective equipment worth approximately €1 million to numerous hospitals in Ireland. "Today I am purchasing myself, €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date," he wrote on Twitter.

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

On the work front, Conor McGregor is currently training to make his much-awaited return against Dustin Poirier. The two will collide in a rematch at UFC 257, which is scheduled to take place on January 23, 2021. The two first collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in 2014, where McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round.

Also Read l Conor McGregor next fight: Conor vs Pacquiao will happen next year: manager

Image Source: SBG Portarlington/ Instagram