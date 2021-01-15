Conor McGregor Left In Splits After His Son Hilariously Interrupts Interview: Watch

Conor McGregor recently reached Abu Dhabi, ahead of his return bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Since then, he’s been busy training with his teammates and recently took his three-year-old son to one of the training camps. Last month, Conor McGregor Jr impressed his father with his boxing skills and recently the toddler got a taste of the limelight as he interrupted McGregor’s interview with The Mac Life.

As the former UFC double champion was talking to Oscar Willis about the upcoming bout, Conor McGregor Jr crawled his way to screen. "You alright champ? Can you see yourself?" asked McGregor after seeing his son. The Notorious One then laughed, saying that the three-year-old is just “like his old man”. However, McGregor soon diverted his attention back to the interview before saying to his son, "Daddy's at work. This is daddy's work".

Skip to 3:07 to see the hilarious moment between Conor McGregor and his son

McGregor vs Poirier 2: Conor vows to end bout in 60 seconds

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will collide in a rematch at the main event of UFC 257, set to take place on January 23, 2021, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The two collided for the first time in a featherweight bout at UFC 178, where the Notorious One came out on top. However, since losing to McGregor, Poirier has gained a ton of experience, even getting his hands on the interim lightweight title in the past.

Despite this, Conor McGregor has made it clear that he’s completely focused going into the bout, and would look to end the rematch much faster than their initial bout, which was just 106 seconds long. During a promotional video for the upcoming UFC 257 “Countdown” show, McGregor can be seen saying that he expects the rematch to end in just 60 seconds. “I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds,” he stated.

According to various fans and critics, McGregor vs Poirier 2 would be completely different as both the fighters have made a number of changes to their fighting style since 2014 (UFC 178). Both the fighters are also at their peak and would enter UFC 257 after dominating wins. While McGregor defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in his last bout at UFC 246, Poirier battered Dan Hooker in June, delivering one of the best performances of his career.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram