Conor McGregor's Performance At UFC 246 Shatters Streaming Record Set By Logan Paul Vs KSI

other sports

Before UFC 246, ‘KSI vs Logan Paul’ held the record for being the most-streamed live event. However, Conor McGregor dethroned them with his UFC 246 victory.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Conor McGregor

The celebrity boxing match between KSI and Logan Paul managed to grab everyone’s attention. However, Conor McGregor’s massive return against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246 emerged as the most-streamed live event in history. Conor McGregor is still the biggest name on the UFC roster and his stardom is evident by the viewership that he generates.

Also Read | Logan Paul To Have UFC Legend Tito Ortiz Mentor Him Amidst Potential MMA Debut

UFC: Conor McGregor’s return breaks KSI vs Logan Paul's record

Before UFC 246, ‘KSI vs Logan Paul’ held the record for being the most-streamed live event. However, Conor McGregor dethroned them with his sensational first-round KO win against Donald Cerrone. According to reports, UFC 246 managed to grab one million buys.

If we compare the numbers with Conor McGregor’s previous bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, it is pretty low. UFC 229 (Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov) grabbed 2.4 million buys while UFC 246 (Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone) only notched a million. However, UFC 246 was only available with an ESPN + subscription. Considering that, those are good numbers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Also Read | UFC: The Most Vicious Knockouts Ever Seen Inside The Octagon

According to Dave Meltzer (American journalist), “The price for UFC 246 main event was raised from $4.99 per month to $64.99 to be an ESPN + subscriber. Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone would have generated $70 million based on those numbers just in streaming revenue, plus an additional $11 million live gate revenue at the T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas). That excludes television revenue and streaming pay-per-view outside the United States of America, which is assumed to be around $20 million."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Blasts Conor McGregor And Questions UFC's Decision

Also Read | UFC: Dominick Reyes Wants To Wear A Kobe Bryant Jersey During UFC 247 Fight Week

(Image courtesy: DAZN.com and UFC.com)

Published:
COMMENT
