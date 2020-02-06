Conor McGregor's Performance At UFC 246 Shatters Streaming Record Set By Logan Paul Vs KSI

The celebrity boxing match between KSI and Logan Paul managed to grab everyone’s attention. However, Conor McGregor’s massive return against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246 emerged as the most-streamed live event in history. Conor McGregor is still the biggest name on the UFC roster and his stardom is evident by the viewership that he generates.

UFC: Conor McGregor’s return breaks KSI vs Logan Paul's record

Before UFC 246, ‘KSI vs Logan Paul’ held the record for being the most-streamed live event. However, Conor McGregor dethroned them with his sensational first-round KO win against Donald Cerrone. According to reports, UFC 246 managed to grab one million buys.

If we compare the numbers with Conor McGregor’s previous bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, it is pretty low. UFC 229 (Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov) grabbed 2.4 million buys while UFC 246 (Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone) only notched a million. However, UFC 246 was only available with an ESPN + subscription. Considering that, those are good numbers.

According to Dave Meltzer (American journalist), “The price for UFC 246 main event was raised from $4.99 per month to $64.99 to be an ESPN + subscriber. Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone would have generated $70 million based on those numbers just in streaming revenue, plus an additional $11 million live gate revenue at the T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas). That excludes television revenue and streaming pay-per-view outside the United States of America, which is assumed to be around $20 million."

(Image courtesy: DAZN.com and UFC.com)