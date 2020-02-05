Khabib Nurmagomedov Blasts Conor McGregor And Questions UFC's Decision

UFC President Dana White believes that Conor McGregor’s 40-second knockout victory against Donald Cerrone has earned him a re-match against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the Dagestani is clearly not okay with it. Khabib Nurmagomedov has been avoiding a re-match with Conor McGregor for a long time. He believes that Conor should win notable fights to earn another title shot. Well, Khabib does not consider Donald Cerrone as the notable one. He went on to slam 'Cowboy' for his 'poor performance' at UFC 246.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov thrashes Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone

Khabib: "People started talking about the rematch etc..

Even though Cerrone lost 7 of his last 10 fights.A guy fights 10 times, and losses 7 of them(grinningly), and they call him a world class fighter,a legend etc.. Okay,let him be a legend. But he was done a long time ago."

According to Khabib Nuragomedov, Donald Cerrone was done a long time ago. However, the undefeated lightweight still acknowledged Cerrone as a legend. During an interview with Russian media, the Dagestani said, “People started talking about the rematch even though Cerrone lost 7 of his last 10 fights. A guy fights 10 times and loses 7 of them and they call him (Donald Cerrone) a world-class fighter, a legend etc. Okay, let him be a legend. But he was done a long time ago.”

«Khabib over his comments about Cerrone»



Khabib: "Maybe it was harsh, but it was accurate.

I've just foresaw it,How properly they(UFC) played it. How properly they choosed the opponent."

Khabib Nurmagomedov further said that his words for Donald Cerrone were harsh but it was accurate. The lightweight champion stated, “I have just foreseen it, how properly they (UFC) played it. How properly they chose the opponent.”

UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return

After two back to back title defences against Conor McGregor (UFC 229) and Dustin Poirier (UFC 242), ‘The Eagle’ will be defending his lightweight strap against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. UFC 249 is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn on April 19, Sunday.

