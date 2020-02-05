UFC: The Most Vicious Knockouts Ever Seen Inside The Octagon

UFC has enthralled its fans with some of the most intense and exciting fights in the history of sports with exhilarating knockouts and mindboggling submissions manoeuvres over the years. And while a stoppage victory remains the most thrilling in MMA, should the stoppage come via a brutal knockout, you can experience completely different electricity in the arena. Having said that, we take a look back at some of the nastiest and most brutal knockouts in the UFC:

UFC 100: Dan Henderson vs. Michael Bisping

Dan Henderson’s brutal KO of Michael Bisping at UFC 100 definitely needs an honourable mention when speaking of the biggest knockouts in the MMA. It is also often on display in UFC’s all-time highlight reels. Michael Bisping had also claimed that he avoided watching that fight for about seven years until he was booked for a rematch against Henderson in a rematch at UFC 204.

UFC 126: Anderson Silva vs. Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva was at the height of his UFC career when he stopped fellow Brazilian fighter Vitor Belfort with a front kick that left his opponent a broken man. It brought fans one of the most memorable UFC knockouts ever when it took place at UFC 126.

UFC 142: Edson Barboza vs. Terry Etim

Edson Barboza made history when he scored the first-ever spinning-wheel kick knockout win against Terry Etim at UFC 142. This barn-burner of a showdown also earned Edson Barboza 'Knockout of the Night' and 'Fight of the Night' bonus for both the fighters for delivering their utmost best throughout the rounds.

UFC 193: Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey

Holly Holm stopped the unstoppable in a shocking fashion when she connected with a massive high kick and dropped Ronda Rousey before firing down blows to put an end to Rousey’s magnificent run in the UFC.

UFC 218: Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem

Francis Ngannou's uppercut from hell in his fight against Alistair Overeem left the latter instantly unconscious and was clearly one of the best knockouts in MMA history. The knockout punch has since become something of a Ngannou trademark.

UFC 239: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal recorded the fastest knockout in sports history when he stunned renowned wrestler Ben Askren with a jaw-dropping flying knee within moments of the fight getting started. The KO had been called by many in the industry as the 2019 Knockout of the Year and turned Masvidal into a much bigger star in the UFC.

UFC 244: Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie

Former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee left Gillespie unconscious with an overhand right to the temple followed by a brutal kick to the jaw after the latter got his shot to vault up the lightweight rankings at UFC 244. Check out the stunning KO from Lee which is certainly one of the biggest UFC knockouts of 2019.

Image credits: YouTube | UFC