UFC: Dominick Reyes Wants To Wear A Kobe Bryant Jersey During UFC 247 Fight Week

Kobe Bryant’s untimely death has shattered the entire sports community. Lightweight contender Dominick Reyes wants to pay a tribute to the Lakers Legend in his upcoming fight against Jon Jones. The undefeated lightweight recently said that he wants to wear a Kobe Bryant jersey while walking out for the UFC 247 main event. However, business deals might get in the way and prevent it from happening.

Dominick Reyes' Instagram post about Kobe Bryant

UFC 247: Dominick Reyes wants to wear a Kobe Bryant jersey against Jon Jones

Dominick Reyes is confident about handing Jon Jones the first technical loss of his MMA career at the main event of UFC 247. The 30-year-old American wants to do it after taking off Kobe Bryant's jersey in one of the biggest fights of his UFC career. During his media interaction for UFC 247, Dominick Reyes explained what Kobe Bryant meant to him. “I have never looked up to any other athlete but Kobe Bryant,” said Dominick Reyes.

The undefeated light heavyweight further stated that Kobe Bryant’s mentality of ‘nobody is gonna believe in you but you’ is what he has used throughout his life. "Work when the lights are off, work when nobody is looking. That’s what matters. That’s what makes you a champion. Winning is everything. Oh, man. All of that is a huge part of why I’m here today," said Dominick Reyes.

However, UFC’s official sponsors might not be okay with it and Dominick Reyes knows that. In the recent press meet, Reyes claimed that he would like to wear the jersey throughout the entire fight week. However, Reebok might not be too excited about the plan.

