Conor McGregor Slams The Entire Lightweight Division In His Latest Tweet Ahead Of UFC 246

Conor McGregor became the first man to hold two different weight-class titles at the same time by thrashing out the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez at the main event of UFC 205 on November 13, 2016. However, his last fight at 155 lbs did not go well as he was forced to submit to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rear-naked choke in a highly anticipated title fight at UFC 229. He is ready to make his return but in the welterweight unit (170 lbs) and the former double champion wasted no time in taking a dig at the lightweight (155 lbs) division.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor takes a dig at the lightweight roster of UFC

The Irish superstar will be fighting Donald Cerrone in the non-title main event of UFC 246. When asked about his decision of going to the welterweight division, Conor McGregor stated that he currently weighs 170 lbs and that motivated him to fight ‘Cowboy’ at welterweight, since he did not want to cut down his weight. He is happy about his UFC comeback and the Irish fighter slammed his former division (155 lbs) by referring to their weight-cutting issues. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s recent tweet for the lightweight division of UFC.

Weight cuttin pussies — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 29, 2019

UFC 246: Will Conor McGregor return to lightweight?

Yes, the former double champion still has his eyes the 155 lbs strap and he wants to run it back in the lightweight unit. In an interview with Mac Life Official, Conor McGregor said that he is interested to get into the lightweight mix if Tony Ferguson or Khabib Nurmagomedov pull out from the highly anticipated title fight of UFC 249. UFC President Dana White gave it a green signal too and we can expect Conor McGregor back in the lightweight division, once he gets done with Donald Cerrone.

