Conor McGregor's Coach Warns Donald Cerrone Ahead Of Their Main Event Clash At UFC 246

Conor McGregor has achieved almost everything in his seven-year-long UFC career till date. The Irish fighter has surpassed some of the most difficult tests of his MMA career which includes the likes of defeating Jose Aldo for the featherweight title and Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title. No wonder, the first double-champion of UFC is still the most popular face of the promotion and his return at UFC 246 is going to be a highly anticipated fight against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, that’s what his coach John Kavanagh feels.

UFC 246: John Kavanagh feels that Conor McGregor is in his best shape

If you feel that you have already seen the best of Conor McGregor then you and John Kavanagh are definitely not on the same page. John Kavanagh has been coaching Conor McGregor since his initial days and according to him, the former double champion is currently in his best shape, ahead of UFC 246. John Kavanagh took to Twitter and wrote: “Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas. Can honestly say this is the best I’ve seen him (Conor McGregor) and I wasn’t sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, I’m just glad to have a good seat”. Take a look at his tweet.

Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas. Can honestly say this is the best i've seen him and i wasn't sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, i'm just glad to have a good seat! #UFC246 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 1, 2020

UFC 246: Conor McGregor’s welterweight journey

The former double champion has fought in three different weight classes (featherweight, lightweight, welterweight) and he has won in all of them. Before going against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor’s welterweight journey holds two significant fights against Nate Diaz. The Irish superstar lost one of them but bounced back in the rematch at UFC 202. While a lot of people feel that Donald Cerrone is going to get the win, John Kavanagh is pretty confident about Conor McGregor gaining the upper hand. Let us know who you are rooting for at the main event at UFC 246.

