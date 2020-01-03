UFC 246: Donald Cerrone's Head Coach Is Wary Of Conor McGregor's Left Hand

Conor McGregor’s head coach recently claimed that the former double champion is in the best shape of his life. He said that McGregor is going to put on a show for all of us. It is definitely good news for Conor McGregor fans. If you are a fan of Donald Cerrone, there is nothing to worry since Cowboy’s head coach has also given his thoughts on the results of UFC 246. According to Donald Cerrone’s head coach, they have already unveiled the mystery of defeating Conor McGregor and they are pretty confident about doing it on January 18. Let us see what Donald Cerrone’s team has to say about the upcoming fight against Conor McGregor:

UFC 246: Donald Cerrone’s head coach reveals their plan for UFC 246

Conor McGregor is a deadly knockout specialist. However, Donald Cerrone’s team is not too bothered about it. According to Jafari Vanier (Donald Cerrone’s head coach), if Cowboy manages to avoid Conor McGregor’s left hand and gets past the first eight minutes of the fight, he should walk away victorious at the main event of UFC 246. Conor McGregor has achieved most of his success by knocking out his opponents in the early rounds of the fight. However, Conor McGregor has faced some serious problems whenever he has been forced to go for too many rounds in a fight. It includes his devastating losses against Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov. It seems that Donald Cerrone is planning to repeat that.

In an interview with MMA fighting, Donald Cerrone’s head coach said, “If I were to look at the two, he’s got a lot more to worry about than we do. We’ve got multiple submission victories, head kick knockout victories, we’ve got decisions. He’s just got a left hand. You don’t see Conor submitting anybody. You don’t see the guy going on the ground, very rare. Not saying we’re going to force the fight to the ground but what I’m saying is he’s got a lot more to worry about than we do."

