UFC 246: Check Out The New Promo Video For ‘McGregor Vs Cowboy’ On Jan. 18 In Las Vegas

We are just a few days away from Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone fight. The non-title mega-fight has caught everyone’s attention ever since its official announcement. And now, we have a brand new promo. UFC has recently posted a promo from their official Twitter handle and fans are drooling over it.

UFC 246: Another promo for 2020’s first PPV

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are two of the most feared fighters on the roster. They've had a bad run in recent times. However, the upcoming fight between both the men is going to define their MMA career. They are confident about surpassing each other. The UFC 246 promo reflects the same mindset and it brings to the fore some of the deadliest moments of Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone inside a UFC octagon. The promo begins with some of the biggest moments of Conor McGregor’s MMA career. Then, it suddenly takes a turn and we can see Donald Cerrone's vicious strikes over his opponents. Take a look at the promo before we head towards UFC 246.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

UFC 246 is going to go live from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on January 18, 2020. However, India will get to see the fight on 19th January at 8:30 AM. The early preliminary card will begin at 4:45 AM (IST) followed by the prelims at 6:30 AM (IST). The main card of the event will begin from 8:30 AM (IST) with Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone as the main event.

