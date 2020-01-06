UFC 246: Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Slams Conor McGregor For His 'new Physique'

Conor McGregor has bulked himself up for his upcoming fight against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246. It is going to happen at the welterweight division (170 lbs). According to Conor McGregor’s team, the Irish martial artist is in the best shape of his life and he is ready to go against anyone and everyone in 2020. However, his new shape did not impress his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. Ali has shown zero hesitation in slamming Conor McGregor for getting into his ‘new shape’.

UFC 246: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager slams Conor McGregor

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Ali Abdelaziz took a snap at Conor McGregor’s physique and said, “He looks like a blew-out balloon. He is a bodybuilder. That’s what I think. He is getting no love from us.”

Ali Abdelaziz further took a dig at Conor McGregor for lying in his recent interview (for Mac Life Official). The Irishman had said that his last training camp for UFC 229 was “horrendous” and he has already made the corrections. Speaking on that, Ali Abdelaziz said, “Listen, his coaches before the fight (UFC 229) said, ‘He's ready, he’s gonna knock Khaabib out inside three rounds, he’s never been in better shape.’ And after that, they said they had a horrible camp, his food was like a balloon. They are liars.”

UFC 246: Will Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov happen again?

Conor McGregor has his eyes fixed over the 155 lbs strap and he wants to go for it after he gets done with Donald Cerrone. That said, Khabib Nurmagomedov feels that McGregor should win at least 10 fights in a row to earn a title shot again. However, President Dana White and Conor McGregor are highly interested to run it back with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Take a look at Conor McGregor speaking about Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone and his future plans.

