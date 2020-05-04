Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch ‘so Bad’, Insists UFC Boss Dana White

UFC icon Conor McGregor faced a crushing defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov when the duo locked horns at the main event of UFC 229. Arguably the biggest fight in UFC history, Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov saw an unfortunate ending after the participants were involved in a brawl outside the UFC octagon. The aftermath rumpus of UFC 229 made the fans demand more in a potential rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. It’s been almost two years since the fight took place, and the rematch is yet to materialise. However, Conor McGregor has often been vocal about wanting the rematch and UFC president Dana White has also claimed that ‘The Notorious’ wants the rematch "badly".

UFC: Dana White says Conor McGregor wants the rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov “so bad”

During a recent Q&A session with fans on Reddit, Dana White was asked to name the rematch he wants to witness the most. UFC president Dana White claimed that he wants to see Conor McGregor face Khabib Nurmagomedov once again. "I would have to say Conor vs Khabib. Conor wants that rematch so bad, and I would love to see it," said Dana White.

However, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown little interest in facing Conor McGregor once again since the initial fight ended in his favour. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor needs to get back in the lightweight division and win ten fights in a row to earn another title shot. Till then, Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to fight other contenders who are already active in the 155 lbs unit.

UFC: Khabib's last fight and Conor McGregor's last fight in UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight strap against Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 242. After a brief battle of two rounds, Khabib Nurmagomedov choked Dustin Poirier out in round number three. Khabib has been out of action since then.

Conor McGregor also unleashed a spectacular performance in his last performance against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The Notorious knocked out 'Cowboy' within 40 seconds of the fight. Conor McGregor became the first fighter to have knockout victories across three different weight classes with the win over Cerrone.

Image courtesy: UFC.com