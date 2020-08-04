Conor McGregor Takes A Jibe At Khabib Nurmagomedov's Tweet, Ridicules His Style

In the world of UFC, altercations between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are always around the corner. While the majority of the UFC news has been directed at the Khabib Nurmagomedev vs Justin Gaethje fight on October 24, Conor McGregor has taken to social media to take the latest jibe at Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC star in a now-deleted tweet poked fun at Khabib’s style, by commenting on a video shared by UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Justin Gaethje training video

Joe Rogan posted a video of Justin Gaethje working out and then Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped into the comments section 😳 #UFC254 (via @joerogan, @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/f1TUCeTEBN — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 3, 2020

It all started when Joe Rogan shared a video of Justin Gaethje training at his studio. In the video. Gaethje can be seen intensely training, which was loved by his fans as he continued practising for one of the most hotly anticipated matches between the lightweight and the interim lightweight champ. However, the Eagle was quick to respond to the video of his rival training. Khabib Nurmagomedov took to the comments section to write that Justin is a very nice guy and a good opponent for him. He also warned that when the octagon closes, he will have to be ready for the match as he plans on taking him to the deepest ocean and drowning him. Khabib Nurmagomedov also referenced to Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson, commenting that he’s nothing like them.

Conor McGregor attacks Khabib Nurmagomedov, deletes tweet later

The video and the subsequent response of Khabib Nurmagomedov were later shared by BT Sport’s Chamatkar Sandhu. It was then Conor McGregor decided to respond to Khabib’s comments. The 32-year-old in a now-deleted tweet took at dig at Khabib Nurmagomdeov, poking fun at his style. Referring to Khabib’s warning to Gaethje that he will get the better of him in the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje encounter, Conor McGregor wrote his own interpretation of his tweet. The UFC icon wrote that in other words, Khabib will resort to running around outside the cage as he shits his pants. Conor McGregor continued that within the first ten seconds of the fight Khabib Nurmagomedov will be diving at the legs of his opponent, having a good whiff of his jockstrap.

This is not the first time Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter to take a jibe at Khabib and then deleted it later on. Earlier this year, Conor McGregor had taken a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy and fighting style while discussing some of MMA’s most effective moves. While the tweet was later deleted by him, the stunning tweet still found its way on social media after ESPN took note of it.

Image Courtesy: AP