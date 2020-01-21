Conor McGregor's Coach Wants 'The Notorious One' To Face THIS UFC Sensation

Conor McGregor has a lot of names hanging in front of him as his next target. After a stunning comeback against Donald Cerrone, Conor went on to invite Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight. However, his coach John Kavanagh believes that Conor McGregor should snub everyone and fight third-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje. During his conversation with Ariel Helwani, John Kavanagh said that Conor should fight Justin Gaethje at 170 lbs in his next fight.

John Kavanagh wants Conor McGregor vs Justin Gaethje

While most people consider Jorge Masvidal as Conor McGregor’s perfect opponent, John Kavanagh has a different stance. According to John, Justin Gaethje was one of those who wanted to face Conor. It makes a lot of sense since a win against ‘The Highlight’ would take Conor a step ahead towards the 155 lb strap. However, John Kavanagh wants the fight to take place at 170 lbs. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the SBG coach claimed that Justin Gaethje does not need to shred weight to fight Conor at 170 lbs.

However, this is John Kavanagh’s personal opinion. Kavanagh has no say over Conor McGregor’s opponents. According to John, Conor’s manager Audie Attar, Conor himself and UFC are responsible for those decisions. Kavanagh said, “Sure and who knows? It could be Masvidal.”

Conor McGregor’s team is ready to slide in if someone from the UFC 249 main event pulls out. John Kavanagh believes that Conor McGregor will return before summer. It could be in March or April and that is definitely good news for the Irish fans.

