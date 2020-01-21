The Debate
Jorge Masvidal Feels Conor McGregor Won't Accept A Fight Against Him After UFC Comeback

other sports

Jorge Masvidal's recent statement on Ariel Helwani's MMA show has made a lot of UFC fans upset. The BMF believes that Conor McGregor won't take a fight.

Jorge Masvidal

After a spectacular 40 second knockout victory against Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor has plenty of options before him. The Irishman is looking forward to taking two more fights in 2020. He is yet to confirm his upcoming opponent. However, a major portion of the MMA community believes that ‘Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal’ will be the perfect fight. Both McGregor and Masvidal have shown their interest in fighting each other. The Irishman excited the entire UFC universe by wanting to take a shot at the BMF title. However, Jorge Masvidal’s recent statement on Ariel Helwani’s podcast made a lot of fans upset.

Jorge Masvidal believes Conor McGregor will not fight him

A mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal (BMF) would be massive. Both of them are great strikers and share a similar game plan. However, Masvidal believes that Conor McGregor will not take up the fight. During his interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show, the BMF said, “All I know is that he (Conor McGregor) doesn’t want the fight. We are moving on. He sealed Usman’s fate now. This guy (Conor McGregor) doesn’t want to f***ing fight, man.”

However, if the fight ever takes place, Jorge Masvidal is confident about defeating the former two-division champion. He clarified it by stating, "If that contract gets in front of my face and the numbers add up to what I'm asking for, yeah. Then Conor is getting baptised on TV, man. Easy math. Simple."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) on

Conor McGregor’s probable opponents

Conor McGregor has not ruled out Jorge Masvidal from his list. The Irish superstar claimed that he wants to get his hands on the BMF belt and he is yet to divert from his statement. However, Conor McGregor is also open for a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz. He also wants to slide in for the lightweight strap in the near future. That brings a lot of names into the mix along with Jorge Masvidal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) on

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal)

 

