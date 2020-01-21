The Time When Jorge Masvidal KNOCKED OUT Three Men At A Nightclub

Jorge Masvidal became a global superstar by recording three back-to-back knockout victories against Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz in 2019. The 'BMF' is a dangerous man inside the octagon but he can be equally devastating if you mess with him at any corner of the world. MMA veteran Chael Sonnen recently recalled an incident when Jorge Masvidal knocked out three men in a night club. It may sound like a scene from John Wick, but Jorge Masvidal did it for real.

Chael Sonnen describes how Jorge Masvidal knocked out three men in a night club

In the recent episode of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen said that Michael Bisping once told him the infamous story about Jorge Masvidal, where he went on to knock out three men in a night club. According to Sonnen, the whole issue started when two unknown guys went up to Jorge Masvidal and flickered his golden necklace. “Jorge does not know how to interpret that but thinks these guys are gonna rob him. So Jorge knocks out the guy who touched the necklace, then turns with a hook and knocks out the other guy” said Chael Sonnen.

Well, after knocking out two guys, Jorge Masvidal chose to stay low key and went inside the washroom. But, things became worse when he was about to step out and another guy turned up. Jorge Masvidal knocked him too. "So the question becomes, 'Jorge, why did you knock the guy out in the bathroom? What if he wasn't with them or had nothing to do with them at all?' Jorge said, 'I couldn't take the risk,” said Sonnen.

Jorge Masvidal’s UFC update

After conquering the BMF title at UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Conor McGregor for a heavy payday. However, Conor has yet to give it a green signal. Until then, Jorge Masvidal has his eyes on the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)