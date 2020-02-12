Manny Pacquiao Given A Warm Welcome By Conor McGregor As The Boxer Joins Paradigm Sports

Prior to his UFC return earlier this year, Conor McGregor revealed that he is interested in taking up a fight against multiple-weight class boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao. It seems that the cross-promotion fight is going to fall in place since Manny Pacquiao has already signed a contract with Conor McGregor’s management firm. Though the details of the contract are yet to be disclosed, Conor McGregor proudly announced Manny Pacquiao’s entry into his firm. The combat sports community has been buzzing with excitement since then.

UFC: Conor McGregor welcomes Manny Pacquiao in his management firm

We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation! Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold, Ping and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career. 🇵🇭 #GP pic.twitter.com/lrdDCNcGrf — Paradigm Sports Management (@ParadigmSM) February 11, 2020

Paradigm Sports Management announced the news through their official Twitter handle. Conor McGregor also tweeted out and welcomed Manny Pacquiao to his team.

Welcome to the team Emmanuel. https://t.co/VnFsahczo5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 11, 2020

The Senator of Philippines is equally thrilled about his new contract with Conor McGregor’s management firm. He went on to state in the press release, “I (Manny Pacquiao) am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited for the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM have to offer. One thing I want everyone to remember is to always think positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible.”

Mystic Mac predicts he will wear boxing gold 🔮 (via @ArielHelwani) pic.twitter.com/kbsZSMAMyn — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 13, 2020

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao)