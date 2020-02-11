Jon Jones Reveals Savage Reason Behind NOT Considering Conor McGregor As MMA's G.O.A.T

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time but when it comes to superstardom, Conor McGregor is the biggest face of the fight business. In terms of fighting, Conor and Jones are highly different as they belong from different weight classes and possesses different abilities. However, the duo is often compared with each other to settle the debate of who is the greatest MMA fighters of all time. In the meantime, Jon Jones was asked about his opinion over Conor McGregor as the MMA G.O.A.T and Jones’s answer was quite surprising.

Also Read | Jon Jones Thrashes Dominick Reyes Verbally Before UFC 247; Watch

UFC 247: Jon Jones opens up about Conor McGregor being the G.O.A.T

The light heavyweight champion does not consider Conor McGregor as the greatest of all time. However, he respects Conor for what he has done for the sport of MMA. During his recent interview with ESPN, Jon Jones said, “At the end of the day, for me, it's not about making the most money, it's not about being the most famous - it's about being the guy people are going to talk about 50, 100 years from now. That's what really gets me out of bed in the morning. At the end of the day - no disrespect to Conor because I love what he's doing for our sport - I don't think he's (Conor McGregor) going to be in the conversation when people are sitting around in the barbershop talking about the greatest martial artists in the world”.

Also Read | Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes UFC 247 Fight Preview And Build Up

UFC 247: Jon Jones wins main event

On Sunday at UFC 247, Jon Jones defended his light heavyweight title successfully by defeating Dominick Reyes. Although some considered it a controversial win, Jones asserted his dominance in the sport further with his performance. It will be interesting to see if Jones faces McGregor anytime in the near future after his latest comments and victory both.

Also Read | Jon Jones, Not Conor McGregor Invented The Shoulder Strike As Rare Video Footage Shows

Also Read | UFC 247: Jon Jones Compares His Legacy With Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)