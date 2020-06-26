Jon Jones Ready To Have A 'bad Relationship' With Dana White As Standoff Continues

UFC superstar Jon Jones and UFC President Dana White have been involved in a back-and-forth for weeks after they failed to negotiate a heavyweight debut for Jones. According to a string of reports, Jon Jones was angling for a move to the heavyweight division to face Francis Ngannou. However, Dana White vetoed the matchup after claiming Jon Jones demanded an “absurd” amount of money, which the officials were unwilling to pay. The feud took another turn after Jon Jones relinquished his title and threatened to quit the promotion. While the tensions between them appeared to cool for a while, Jon Jones resurrected the fires of their tussle when he lashed out at Dana White once again. This time he claimed he was doing it for the sake of the “younger fighters”.

UFC news: Jon Jones ready to have a “bad relationship” with Dana White

While interacting with ESPN, Jon Jones stated that he is ready to have a bad relationship with Dana White and sit out for the next three years, if that’s what it takes to improve the current scenario in UFC. Jon Jones claimed he is standing up for the younger fighters.

“If I have to have a bad relationship with Dana, sit out for two years, three years, to bring light to what’s happening, then these are the things people remember you for more than winning belts. (They will say) ‘That guy who stood for the younger fighters’”

UFC news: Jon Jones vs Mike Tyson probability

Outside the UFC circuit, Jon Jones has already received a call-out from boxing great Mike Tyson, which he went on to accept on social media. Mike Tyson is planning on making a return to boxing at the age of 53 and offered Jon Jones a fight in the process. However, the possible matchup is far from being materialised, as they (Mike Tyson & Jon Jones) have only indulged in a series of online callouts and are yet to sign contracts for the fight. Tyson claimed he was offering Jon Jones the fight so 'Bones' could make some "big money".

Image courtesy: UFC.com