Is Conor McGregor Going To Be The New President Of Ireland? UFC Star Rumoured For Politics

The ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor could land up as the President of Ireland in the coming future as The Mirror floated the 'Conor McGregor President of Ireland' story after Bookmaker Boylesports revealed their recent odds. Conor McGregor has already been vocal about fighting coronavirus in his country and the people in Ireland have reportedly put their faith in Conor McGregor and want him to be the next President of Ireland. Here’s how Conor McGregor turned the tables outside the UFC cage with his social work and global popularity leading to his fanss constantly asking, Is Conor McGregor going to become President of Ireland?

According to Bookmaker Boylesports' recent results, Conor McGregor’s odds of becoming the President of Ireland have jumped from 500/1 to 100/1 and his fans have been asking him to act on the results as soon as possible. However, the answer to 'Is Conor McGregor going to become President of Ireland' is still not definite. Conor McGregor has earlier gone on record to say that he does not have plans of becoming the President of Ireland at this point in time, but his social work and charity has earned him a lot of respect from his countrymen in Ireland. Conor McGregor has already donated a reported amount of $1 million to various hospitals in Ireland to battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

After a sensational comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor is yet to announce his next fight. However, the Irish fighter went on to hint at a potential trilogy fight against Nate Diaz in the post-fight press conference of UFC 246. Meanwhile, several UFC fighters have expressed their interest in facing Conor McGregor, including the likes of Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal and Justin Gaethje, but nothing has been finalised yet by UFC officials.

