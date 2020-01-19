UFC 246 Results, Highlights As Conor McGregor Knocks Out Cowboy On Return

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) unloaded a power-packed night for MMA fans with their first PPV of the year - UFC 246. It was headlined by the Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone fight. No wonder, it was worth the hype and T-Mobile Arena experienced an energetic crowd with the presence of celebrities like Tom Brady, Tommy Chong, Jeremy Renner, Tyson Fury, Ludacris, Nick Carter, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman. The entire world had their eyes on T-Mobile Arena and UFC 246 did not fail in mesmerizing them.

It was a phenomenal night for Mixed Martial Arts and UFC fighters delivered everything they had inside the octagon. While most of the victories came through submission, Conor McGregor stunned the world by knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round. The fight started and ended as if Conor McGregor entered the arena in order to prove the world wrong. No wonder, the King is back and he is ready to take on the entire UFC roster. Take a look at the full results of UFC 246.

UFC 246: Main card results

(Main event) Welterweight: Conor McGregor defeats Donald Cerrone via knockout (Rd 1)

(Co-main event) Women’s Bantamweight: Holly Holm defeats Raquel Pennington via decision (Rd 3)

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik defeats Maurice Greene via submission (Rd 2, 4:38)

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher defeats Ode Osbourne via submission (Rd 1, 2:49)

Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira defeats Anthony Pettis via submission (Rd 2, 1:46)

UFC 246: Prelims Results

Women’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi defeats Maycee Barber via decision (Rd 3)

Featherweight: Andre Fili defeats Sodiq Yusuff via decision (Rd 3)

Flyweight: Tim Elliot vs Askar Askarov via decision (Rd 3)

UFC 246: Early Prelims Results

Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur defeats Justin Ledet via decision (Rd 3)

Women flyweight: Sabina Mazo defeats JJ Aldrich via decision (Rd 3)

