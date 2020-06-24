Fortnite Patch Notes 2.75 Bring Stability And Performance Improvements

Epic Games has released a new Fortnite update 2.75 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, and Android platforms. The new patch update is actually a minor one as compared to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 update which was rolled out recently. And while the update is not as significant, it could be of great value for players looking to participate in the Party Royale.

The Fortnite patch update 2.75 also detail stability improvements in the battle royale game. In addition, users on the iOS mobile operating system will notice a few performance hitches.

Fortnite patch notes 2.75

Epic Games has revealed all the changes that are coming to the battle royale with the new Fortnite 2.75 update. Here is a list of Fortnite Patch notes 2.75

General

13.00.2 – Stability fixes to improve the game

Battle Royale

Issued a fix to Hit Indicators displaying the wrong direction.

Mobile

Fixed an issue with the mobile swipe-up feature may close the application on users.

Fixed an issue with New Landmark text where it would appear several times when exploring new locations on the map.

Fixed an issue where shadows would appear darker than expected.

The Fortnite update 2.75 is live on servers, meaning players can download the patch for their respective platforms. The download size is close to 474 MB, however, it may vary for different platforms.

Fortnite upcoming changes

As for future Fortnite updates, there have been rumours and certain sources claiming that the following issues are being tweaked:

General

Frequent game crashes after using the Emote Wheel.

Windshear Cloak Back Bling disabled temporarily.

‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ unable to lock the input method.

Styles missing for the Arroyo Pack Back Bling and Specialist Pickaxe.

In Party Royale, emotes would play over the Main Stage music.

Battle Royale

Party Assist for Missions unavailable temporarily.

PlayStation 4 having issues with saving with replays.

Glider speed would go down after redeploying in certain situations.

Epic & Legendary SMGs wouldn't sidegrade in certain situations.

Chug Splash wouldn't heal if thrown inside of a bush.

Supply Drops may push loot under the map in certain situations.

Creative mode

Consumable items won't stay in the Item Spawn Pads in Creative on mobile devices.

Save The World

Crashing during endurance

Storm King’s AOE assault would leave the map covered in a bright pink colour.

Ammo gets automatically used when a weapon is dropped and picked up.

Softlock/loss in UI functionality when Llama is opened in the Llama Shop.

Issue with Goin Constructor animation.

Lobber projectiles may damage players or objectives that are close to the wall.

Image credits: Epic Games