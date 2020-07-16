Contender Cash Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings, Latest Results And Prize Pool

Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite's competitive play kicked off on July 15. The Contender Cash Cup, Champion Cash Cup will be played every Wednesdays till August 12. This coupled with Thursday's Platform Cash Cup and weekend's Hype Nite will set up as the perfect gateway for competitive players looking to enter the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) qualifiers, which start in August. Additionally, winners of the weekly events will also be taking home some handy cash prize.

With all said, here's a look at the Contender Cash Cup leaderboard (July 15):

Contender Cash Cup results: North America West server

Teams Wins Eliminations Points 1 smg revr, Smоke., stohkd 5 140 197 2 SenderSzn, InfernoGM., Focus5k 3 138 181 3 Thiccboy Junior, PaulWrld., Lamсhy 4 91 169 4 Rayzac 爱, Juiced Fishay, 88 Rob 3 85 162 5 WateryShoe., KYTREX, ZxmbieGrrl TTV 3 101 158 6 ITS 5HEAD, get clipped hard, nixx for limit 2 99 151 7 TheBarnix, Sly Soaring, MXR ALEKING 3 68 148 8 GS ＡＩＴＲＯＮ., psn(Gladiador_503), JuanDiego184 3 82 147 9 just killed u XD, daddy echo., 2salted 3 81 147 10 Tight Corn, Kireﮎ, unfazed 1 84 144 11 Aimbot Lethal Ψ, Blood_Money509, You guys suck 2 93 141 12 bubz woof, linkybaby, ely for outcast 2 103 141 13 Gutti is salty, 999 Cal lljw, Maton . 2 80 141 14 daddy clexo, fleshbanana jr, FluffyDolphin932 3 72 140 15 SlickNick Ψ, сIоuds, TTV GavzFN 3 76 139 16 Xacial ツ, vyliх, Fhoamarito 3 66 137 17 Frux., Zexi II, Big Papi Loctsa 0 88 137 18 DylanTank, 100T Arkhrаm., antonک 3 71 136 19 4x bug, Skritez 4x, ron 4x 4 55 135 20 CaStReL 5, 1 Lithium, Shu 水 3 78 135

Contender Cash Cup results - Winners in other regions

NA - East

1st - armani 999, MasG-, iMasG- - 205 points (120 eliminations)

2nd - Deeter Dangles, aspire blaza, Eclipse Cope - 171 points (92 eliminations)

3rd - skillshas2incher, dev likes yo cut, KhaoticPvP - 167 points (95 eliminations)

Europe

1st - ALL in Xult, Nakama xsterioz, Herra Gerrard - 199 points (120 eliminations)

2nd - michеllе, FunLn Twitch YT, miсhеllе - 180 points (107 eliminations)

3rd - jamesmiddelton, Middelton Ψ, R x J x K - 174 points (110 eliminations)

Asia

1st - ゲットジョージ, 6G.鈴原るる, まんこbot - 205 points (128 eliminations)

2nd - MRE Shark king F, ASF.対面無くても実績あるよん, XL Wolfiez . - 202 points (138 eliminations)

3rd - jりゅひなんばーわん, Serpent.たきだにょーん, Fo.かき - 184 points (94 eliminations)

Middle East

1st - SlickϞ, zezty Ϟ, visions Ϟ - 311 points (116 eliminations)

2nd - STORM ja3fer, Ixey么, KL 3mory - 238 points (96 eliminations)

3rd - BoxFightMaster02, 5jet., SBJ the 1st - 198 points (111 eliminations)

Contender Cash Cup teams and format

The cup competition is a trio event (three players in one team). Each session will last for three hours with matches capped at 10 per team. One incentive for the best performing teams in the Contender Cash Cup is that they will gain eligibility for one week of the Champions event. The scoring system is similar to other Fortnite competitive plays with a victory earning 14 points. Points are shared between the top 25 teams. A team also scores points through eliminations. However, elimination points are capped at 20 points per game. The top five teams take home a cash prize ranging from $900 to $600 along with a Champion League Event Eligibility Token.

(Image Credits: Epic Games Official Website)