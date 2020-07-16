Contender Cash Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings, Latest Results And Prize Pool

Quick links:
Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite's competitive play kicked off on July 15. The Contender Cash Cup, Champion Cash Cup will be played every Wednesdays till August 12. This coupled with Thursday's Platform Cash Cup and weekend's Hype Nite will set up as the perfect gateway for competitive players looking to enter the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) qualifiers, which start in August. Additionally, winners of the weekly events will also be taking home some handy cash prize.
With all said, here's a look at the Contender Cash Cup leaderboard (July 15):
|Teams
|Wins
|Eliminations
|Points
|1
|smg revr, Smоke., stohkd
|5
|140
|197
|2
|SenderSzn, InfernoGM., Focus5k
|3
|138
|181
|3
|Thiccboy Junior, PaulWrld., Lamсhy
|4
|91
|169
|4
|Rayzac 爱, Juiced Fishay, 88 Rob
|3
|85
|162
|5
|WateryShoe., KYTREX, ZxmbieGrrl TTV
|3
|101
|158
|6
|ITS 5HEAD, get clipped hard, nixx for limit
|2
|99
|151
|7
|TheBarnix, Sly Soaring, MXR ALEKING
|3
|68
|148
|8
|GS ＡＩＴＲＯＮ., psn(Gladiador_503), JuanDiego184
|3
|82
|147
|9
|just killed u XD, daddy echo., 2salted
|3
|81
|147
|10
|Tight Corn, Kireﮎ, unfazed
|1
|84
|144
|11
|Aimbot Lethal Ψ, Blood_Money509, You guys suck
|2
|93
|141
|12
|bubz woof, linkybaby, ely for outcast
|2
|103
|141
|13
|Gutti is salty, 999 Cal lljw, Maton .
|2
|80
|141
|14
|daddy clexo, fleshbanana jr, FluffyDolphin932
|3
|72
|140
|15
|SlickNick Ψ, сIоuds, TTV GavzFN
|3
|76
|139
|16
|Xacial ツ, vyliх, Fhoamarito
|3
|66
|137
|17
|Frux., Zexi II, Big Papi Loctsa
|0
|88
|137
|18
|DylanTank, 100T Arkhrаm., antonک
|3
|71
|136
|19
|4x bug, Skritez 4x, ron 4x
|4
|55
|135
|20
|CaStReL 5, 1 Lithium, Shu 水
|3
|78
|135
NA - East
Europe
Asia
Middle East
The cup competition is a trio event (three players in one team). Each session will last for three hours with matches capped at 10 per team. One incentive for the best performing teams in the Contender Cash Cup is that they will gain eligibility for one week of the Champions event. The scoring system is similar to other Fortnite competitive plays with a victory earning 14 points. Points are shared between the top 25 teams. A team also scores points through eliminations. However, elimination points are capped at 20 points per game. The top five teams take home a cash prize ranging from $900 to $600 along with a Champion League Event Eligibility Token.
