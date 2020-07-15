PMWL 2020 League Play Standings, Week 1 Day 1 Result And Overall Leaderboard

After an action-packed Opening Weekend, PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero moved to its next stage on Tuesday, July 14. PMWL 2020 League Play Day 1 concluded with NoChance Team leading in the East Zone while Team Unique dominating the West Zone. Week 1 Day 2 of the league stage will continue on Wednesday, affording the teams another opportunity to make it to the top 16 ahead of the Super Weekend.

Week 1 Seeding Groups for the PUBG MOBILE World League East & West! #PMWL



Here are the matched up teams in their respective groups will be playing these next two days 14th-15th July.



Watch live:

📺https://t.co/a1XSC6VERl

📺https://t.co/PgYEENwYjQ

📺https://t.co/JY9RxMy2hl pic.twitter.com/0PYnnp81EF — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 14, 2020

Here are the overall PMWL 2020 League Play standings:

PMWL 2020 League Play Points Table: East

A total of five games were played on Day 1 with Orange Rock, RRQ Athena, Bigetron RA, Team Secret and MegaStars picking up a Chicken Dinner each. NoChanceTeam ended Day 1 on the top, a point ahead of Orange Rock, who were also the kill leaders on Day 1 with 28 kills to their name.

Team WWCD Total Points 1 NoChanceTeam 0 64 2 Orange Rock 1 63 3 YOODO GANK 0 55 4 RRQ ATHENA 1 54 5 GXR Celtz 0 50 6 King of Gamers Club 0 42 7 Bigetron RA 1 41 8 Team Secret 1 39 9 Free Style 0 35 10 BOX Gaming 0 34 11 MegaStars 1 33 12 Valdus The Murder 0 31 13 TeamIND 0 28 14 U Level UP Esports 0 25 15 TSM-Entity 0 24 16 Reject Scarlet 0 20 17 SynerGE 0 19 18 T1 0 19 19 NovaGodLike 0 16 20 Morph Team 0 14

Also Read | PMWL Schedule 2020: Full List Of League Play Teams, East-West Groups And Upcoming Games

PMWL 2020 League Play Points Table: West

Just as above, the Western cohort played a total of five games (four games every team) on Day 1. With one Chicken Dinner and 26 kills to their name, Team Unique is the current leader in the West. They are closely followed by Loop Esports and Tempo Storm.

Team WWCD Total Points 1 Team Unique 1 75 2 Loops Esports 1 61 3 Tempo Storm 1 56 4 B4 Esports 1 54 5 Team Queso 0 49 6 Pittsburgh Knights 0 45 7 Cloud9 1 44 8 Alpha Legends 1 40 9 Yalla Esports 1 40 10 FUTBOLIST 0 37 11 KONINAPOWER 1 34 12 Team Umbra 0 32 13 Wildcard Gaming 0 30 14 UDRKillers 0 25 15 DreamEaters 0 22 16 Nova Esports 0 22 17 Headquarters 0 14 18 SWAT69 0 13 19 KHK Esports 0 9 20 Frag Machines 0 6

Also Read | PMWL Standings: How East And West Teams Fared In The Opening Weekend

PMWL 2020 League Play will go on till August 2, 2020. The league stage will serve as the gateway for the teams to make it to the Super Weekend. The weekend fixtures will be played in a single lobby format with the 16 teams battling for the crucial standings in order to qualify for the Finals (August 6 to August 9). PMWL 2020 streaming is available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. The East Zone starts at 5:30 AM IST while the action in the West starts at 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).

Also Read | PMWL Teams 2020: Full List Of East And West Teams Competing

Also Read | PMWL 2020: Top 5 East And West Kill Leaders As PMWL Wraps Up Their Opening Weekend

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)