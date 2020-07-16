Last Updated:

PMWL 2020 League Play Standings, Week 1 Day 2 Results, East And West Leaderboard

The PMWL 2020 League Play Week 1 concluded on Wednesday with the top 16 teams set to play this weekend. Here are the results and overall standings after Week 1.

Written By
Sujay Chakraborty
PMWL 2020 League Play

The Week 1 action of League Play of PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero concluded on Wednesday, July 15. The top 16 teams will now be playing this weekend in a single lobby format in the Super Weekend stage. Weekend matches will begin on July 17 and will be played for three days. A total of 15 matches will be played - five every day. 

Here are the PMWL 2020 League Play standings from Week 1 and the teams qualified for the Super Weekend:

PMWL 2020: East Zone points table

Orange Rock, who was second on Day 1, continued its dominating form on Day 2, finishing as the leader in the East with a healthy eight-point lead. PMCO 2019 Global champions Bigetron RA jumped five places to claim the second spot. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, the likes of U Level Up Esports, Free Style, Nova GodLike and Morph team will be out of action during the weekend. 

  Teams Wins Total Points
1 Orange Rock 2 122
2 Bigetron RA 2 114
3 BOX Gaming 1 103
4 NoChanceTeam 0 100
5 Valdus The Murder 0 92
6 Yoodo Gank 1 89
7 GXR Celtz 0 82
8 RRQ Athena 1 75
9 King of Gamers Club 0 74
10 MegaStars 1 69
11 SynerGE 1 68
12 TSM-Entity 0 66
13 Team Secret 1 55
14 TeamIND 0 54
15 T1 0 52
16 Reject Scarlet 0 47
17 U Level Up Esports 0 46
18 Free Style 0 42
19 NovaGodLike 0 40
20 Morph Team 0 26

PMWL 2020: West Zone points table 

Cloud9 ended up as the leader in the West, holding a three-point lead over Loops Esports. Tempo Storm, Team Unique and B4 Esports round off the top five. The bottom four teams - Frag Machines, Swat69, Headquarters and KHK Esports will the upcoming Super Weekend.

  Teams Wins Total Points
1 Cloud9 2 121
2 Loops Esports 2 118
3 Tempo Storm 2 100
4 Team Unique 1 91
5 B4 Esports 1 84
6 FUTBOLIST 0 82
7 KoninaPower 0 81
8 Pittsburgh Knights 0 79
9 Nova Esports 0 69
10 Wildcard Gaming 0 67
11 Yalla Esports 1 66
12 Team Queso 0 65
13 DreamEaters 0 63
14 Alpha Legends 0 58
15 Team UMBRA 0 55
16 UDRKillers 0 53
17 Frag Machines 1 48
18 Swat69 0 46
19 Headquarters 0 43
20 KHK Esports 0 29

Post the weekend matches, PMWL 2020 League Play will commence its Week 2 on Tuesday, July 21. The League Finals is scheduled for August 6 to August 9. PMWL 2020 streaming is available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. The East Zone starts at 5:30 AM IST while the action in the West starts at 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST). 

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)

