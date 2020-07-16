PMWL 2020 League Play Standings, Week 1 Day 2 Results, East And West Leaderboard

Quick links:
The Week 1 action of League Play of PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero concluded on Wednesday, July 15. The top 16 teams will now be playing this weekend in a single lobby format in the Super Weekend stage. Weekend matches will begin on July 17 and will be played for three days. A total of 15 matches will be played - five every day.
Here are the PMWL 2020 League Play standings from Week 1 and the teams qualified for the Super Weekend:
The overall leaderboard and kill leaders of Week 1 Day 2 of the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 15, 2020
We will be seeing the Top 16 teams play this super weekend! While 4 bottom teams will sit out from the super weekend & join us next week during the 2 day weekdays to fight again. pic.twitter.com/jUB8RLBDe6
Orange Rock, who was second on Day 1, continued its dominating form on Day 2, finishing as the leader in the East with a healthy eight-point lead. PMCO 2019 Global champions Bigetron RA jumped five places to claim the second spot. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, the likes of U Level Up Esports, Free Style, Nova GodLike and Morph team will be out of action during the weekend.
|Teams
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|Orange Rock
|2
|122
|2
|Bigetron RA
|2
|114
|3
|BOX Gaming
|1
|103
|4
|NoChanceTeam
|0
|100
|5
|Valdus The Murder
|0
|92
|6
|Yoodo Gank
|1
|89
|7
|GXR Celtz
|0
|82
|8
|RRQ Athena
|1
|75
|9
|King of Gamers Club
|0
|74
|10
|MegaStars
|1
|69
|11
|SynerGE
|1
|68
|12
|TSM-Entity
|0
|66
|13
|Team Secret
|1
|55
|14
|TeamIND
|0
|54
|15
|T1
|0
|52
|16
|Reject Scarlet
|0
|47
|17
|U Level Up Esports
|0
|46
|18
|Free Style
|0
|42
|19
|NovaGodLike
|0
|40
|20
|Morph Team
|0
|26
Cloud9 ended up as the leader in the West, holding a three-point lead over Loops Esports. Tempo Storm, Team Unique and B4 Esports round off the top five. The bottom four teams - Frag Machines, Swat69, Headquarters and KHK Esports will the upcoming Super Weekend.
|Teams
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|Cloud9
|2
|121
|2
|Loops Esports
|2
|118
|3
|Tempo Storm
|2
|100
|4
|Team Unique
|1
|91
|5
|B4 Esports
|1
|84
|6
|FUTBOLIST
|0
|82
|7
|KoninaPower
|0
|81
|8
|Pittsburgh Knights
|0
|79
|9
|Nova Esports
|0
|69
|10
|Wildcard Gaming
|0
|67
|11
|Yalla Esports
|1
|66
|12
|Team Queso
|0
|65
|13
|DreamEaters
|0
|63
|14
|Alpha Legends
|0
|58
|15
|Team UMBRA
|0
|55
|16
|UDRKillers
|0
|53
|17
|Frag Machines
|1
|48
|18
|Swat69
|0
|46
|19
|Headquarters
|0
|43
|20
|KHK Esports
|0
|29
Post the weekend matches, PMWL 2020 League Play will commence its Week 2 on Tuesday, July 21. The League Finals is scheduled for August 6 to August 9. PMWL 2020 streaming is available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. The East Zone starts at 5:30 AM IST while the action in the West starts at 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).
