PMWL 2020 League Play Standings, Week 1 Day 2 Results, East And West Leaderboard

The Week 1 action of League Play of PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero concluded on Wednesday, July 15. The top 16 teams will now be playing this weekend in a single lobby format in the Super Weekend stage. Weekend matches will begin on July 17 and will be played for three days. A total of 15 matches will be played - five every day.

Here are the PMWL 2020 League Play standings from Week 1 and the teams qualified for the Super Weekend:

The overall leaderboard and kill leaders of Week 1 Day 2 of the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL



We will be seeing the Top 16 teams play this super weekend! While 4 bottom teams will sit out from the super weekend & join us next week during the 2 day weekdays to fight again. pic.twitter.com/jUB8RLBDe6 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 15, 2020

PMWL 2020: East Zone points table

Orange Rock, who was second on Day 1, continued its dominating form on Day 2, finishing as the leader in the East with a healthy eight-point lead. PMCO 2019 Global champions Bigetron RA jumped five places to claim the second spot. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, the likes of U Level Up Esports, Free Style, Nova GodLike and Morph team will be out of action during the weekend.

Teams Wins Total Points 1 Orange Rock 2 122 2 Bigetron RA 2 114 3 BOX Gaming 1 103 4 NoChanceTeam 0 100 5 Valdus The Murder 0 92 6 Yoodo Gank 1 89 7 GXR Celtz 0 82 8 RRQ Athena 1 75 9 King of Gamers Club 0 74 10 MegaStars 1 69 11 SynerGE 1 68 12 TSM-Entity 0 66 13 Team Secret 1 55 14 TeamIND 0 54 15 T1 0 52 16 Reject Scarlet 0 47 17 U Level Up Esports 0 46 18 Free Style 0 42 19 NovaGodLike 0 40 20 Morph Team 0 26

PMWL 2020: West Zone points table

Cloud9 ended up as the leader in the West, holding a three-point lead over Loops Esports. Tempo Storm, Team Unique and B4 Esports round off the top five. The bottom four teams - Frag Machines, Swat69, Headquarters and KHK Esports will the upcoming Super Weekend.

Teams Wins Total Points 1 Cloud9 2 121 2 Loops Esports 2 118 3 Tempo Storm 2 100 4 Team Unique 1 91 5 B4 Esports 1 84 6 FUTBOLIST 0 82 7 KoninaPower 0 81 8 Pittsburgh Knights 0 79 9 Nova Esports 0 69 10 Wildcard Gaming 0 67 11 Yalla Esports 1 66 12 Team Queso 0 65 13 DreamEaters 0 63 14 Alpha Legends 0 58 15 Team UMBRA 0 55 16 UDRKillers 0 53 17 Frag Machines 1 48 18 Swat69 0 46 19 Headquarters 0 43 20 KHK Esports 0 29

Post the weekend matches, PMWL 2020 League Play will commence its Week 2 on Tuesday, July 21. The League Finals is scheduled for August 6 to August 9. PMWL 2020 streaming is available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. The East Zone starts at 5:30 AM IST while the action in the West starts at 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)