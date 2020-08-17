Daniel Cormier Suffers Brutal Torn Cornea After Having His Eye Poked By Miocic At UFC 252

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier settled their in-ring feud at UFC 252, where the UFC heavyweight champion came out victorious and won the epic trilogy – 2-1. Though the fight had some jaw-dropping moments, it also featured some inadvertent low blows and eye pokes from both brawlers. Cormier made accidental contact in the first round which caused the fight to pause as the champ recovered. However, in the third round, the same thing happened to Daniel Cormier which turned the fight. An unwitting poke by Stipe Miocic affected DC’s vision and the former champion was heard saying that he “can’t see” from his left eye. In the end, Stipe Miocic retained his heavyweight title via a unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 48–47).

"TIL I DIE" 🏆



🐐 Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all-time! #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/m5Xu2mxxsT — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020

Also Read l How to watch UFC 252 live in India? UFC 252 Miocic vs Cormier 3 live stream India details

Miocic vs Cormier 3: Daniel Cormier announces his retirement

After the fight, Daniel Cormier talked to Joe Rogan and announced his retirement. Cormier said that at this point in his career, he is only interested in title fights and he doesn't see one in his future. Cormier noted he had a good and long run, before calling Miocic vs Cormier 3 ‘a great fight’. “I don't imagine there's going to be a title in the future, so that will be it for me. I've had a long run. It's been great. I just fought my last fight for a heavyweight championship. It was a pretty good fight,” said Daniel Cormier while signing off.

Also Read l UFC 252 live stream details, how to watch Miocic vs Cormier 3 live?

Miocic vs Cormier 3: Daniel Cormier suffers horror torn cornea

Journalist Ariel Helwani took to Twitter this week and revealed that Daniel Cormier suffered a torn cornea after having his eye accidentally poked by Stipe Miocic. Helwani claimed Daniel Cormier will not be needing surgery, but doctors will keep monitoring his left eye. Daniel Cormier was reportedly taken to the hospital after the fight and was discharged a couple of hours later.

“Daniel Cormier suffered a torn cornea last night, Cormier told me this morning. No timetable yet for recovery. Doctors said he won’t need surgery just yet but they have to monitor how it heals before knowing for sure. He was discharged from the hospital late Saturday night,” wrote Ariel Helwani.

Also Read l UFC News: Cormier’s before-and-after video reveals dramatic weight loss ahead of UFC 252

Also Read l UFC News: Khabib plans training for UFC 254 bout against Justin Gaethje outside the US

Image credits: UFC/Twitter