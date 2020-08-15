How To Watch UFC 252 Live In India? UFC 252 Miocic Vs Cormier 3 Live Stream India Details

UFC 252 is set to go live on August 16, 2020 (IST) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana White & co have successfully lined up an intense fight card inclusive of a major title fight. The headliner of UFC 252 will see Stipe Miocic defend his Heavyweight title against former champion Daniel Cormier. In the co-main headliner, Bantamweight Sean O’Malley will collide with Marlon Vera, while Heavyweight Junior dos Santos will go up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, UFC fans from all over the world are thrilled about the upcoming event with a prominent query being, 'How to watch UFC 252 live in India?' The UFC 252 PPV will be broadcasted all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here is exactly 'How to watch UFC 252 live in India?' along with the schedule for all the events.

How to watch UFC 252 live in India? Miocic vs Cormier 3 live (preview)

Date: August 16, 2020 (IST)

Time: 5:30 AM IST (Prelims), 7:30 AM IST (Main cards)

Location: UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

Miocic vs Cormier 3 live: How to watch UFC 252 live in India?

How to watch UFC 252 live in India? UFC Fight Pass will broadcast all the live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

UFC 252 will be streamed on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in India. The prelims of UFC 252 will begin on 5:30 AM (IST), while the main card will begin at 7:30 AM (IST). Both the cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony LIV app (online). UFC 252 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV. However, the early prelims will only be available on UFC Fight Pass, which will begin at 3:30 AM IST.

Miocic vs Cormier 3 live: How to watch UFC 252 live in India? UFC 252 complete fight card

How to watch UFC 252 live in India? Main card

Heavyweight: Stipe Miocic (c) vs Daniel Cormier

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera

Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Bantamweight: John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili

How to watch UFC 252 live in India? Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs Vinc Pichel

Women's Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs Lívia Renata Souza

Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus vs Parker Porter

Women's Strawweight: Felice Herrig vs Virna Jandiroba

How to watch UFC 252 live in India? Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda

Featherweight: T.J Brown vs Daniel Chavez

