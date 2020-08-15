UFC 252 Live Stream Details, How To Watch Miocic Vs Cormier 3 Live?

UFC 252 will take place on August 15, 2020 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada with Miocic vs Cormier 3 headlining the event. Dana White and company has successfully produced a stacked card for the fans which also includes a title fight. Apart from the Usman vs Masvidal news grabbing headlines, UFC 252 live is also set to witness the epic fight between Bantamweight Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. Meanwhile, Junior dos Santos will go up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a Heavyweight bout as part of the UFC 252 live stream.

Miocic vs Cormier 3 live: UFC 252 preview (date and timings)

USA: August 15, 2020 (Prelims - 8 PM EST, Main card – 10 PM EST)

Britain: August 16, 2020 (Prelims – 1 AM BST, Main card – 3 AM BST)

Australia: August 16, 2020 (Prelims – 10 AM AEST, Main card – 12 noon AEST)

India: August 16, 2020 (Prelims – 5: 30 AM IST, Main card – 7: 30 AN IST)

UFC 252 Live Stream: How to watch UFC 252 Live stream

USA: Early Prelims – UFC Fight Pass, Prelims – ESPN+, Main card – ESPN+

Britain: Early Prelims – UFC Fight Pass, Prelims – BT Sport 1, Main card – BT Sport 1

Australia: Early Prelims – UFC Fight Pass, Prelims – Foxtel Main Event, Main card – Foxtel Main Event

India: Early Prelims – UFC Fight Pass, Prelims and Main Event at Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3

Please note: Viewers can also watch UFC 252 Live on various apps like Sony Liv app in India and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Miocic vs Cormier 3 live: UFC 252 complete fight card

Miocic vs Cormier 3 live: Main card

Heavyweight: Stipe Miocic (c) vs Daniel Cormier

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera

Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Bantamweight: John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili

Miocic vs Cormier 3 live: Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs Vinc Pichel

Women's Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs Lívia Renata Souza

Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus vs Parker Porter

Women's Strawweight: Felice Herrig vs Virna Jandiroba

Miocic vs Cormier 3 live: Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda

Featherweight: T.J Brown vs Daniel Chavez

