Daniel Cormier’s Before-and-after Video Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss Ahead Of UFC 252

Daniel Cormier recently shared a before-and-after video on his Instagram page which shows how the former UFC Heavyweight champion lost his weight to prepare for his upcoming fight against Stipe Miocic. In the two-part video, Daniel Cormier can be seen saying that he had to let go of his "big boy diet" to get back in shape. The first part of the video was filmed in April 2020, right after UFC had announced Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic 3 for UFC 252. There, Cormier can be seen walking on a treadmill with sweat dripping down his face. He says that "it's not easy" but that if he "runs a little bit, maybe just maybe by August I'll be in pretty good shape and maybe we'll get the fight".

Also Read l UFC 252 news: Daniel Cormier says he’ll retire after 'unfinished business' with Stipe Miocic at UFC 252

The video then cuts to the present day where a slimmed-down Daniel Cormier can be seen showing off his new physique. Daniel Cormier captioned the video by writing, “Quick peek into my journey from April to now. I was on that big boy diet, but today I feel ready to go. It was tough but we got back into shape and ready to fight.” Daniel Cormier (22-2), is currently tied at 1-1 with Stipe Miocic going into the trilogy fight. Daniel Cormier won their first fight in 2018, while Stipe Miocic won in 2019.

Also Read l Will Khabib Nurmagomedov return to UFC? Cormier unsure of his future after father's death

UFC 252 news: Daniel Cormier reveals why he lost to Stipe Miocic in the rematch

Daniel Cormier lost to Stipe Miocic via a fourth-round TKO and recently while talking to ESPN, Cormier said that he “fumbled” while fighting Miocic at UFC 241. He claimed that he was so distracted with “everything going on in my life” that he couldn’t focus on the fight. Daniel Cormier admitted that he got tired by the fourth round and Stipe Miocic’s attacks had an impact on his body. Hence, by the end of the fourth round, he was not able to fight and Stipe Miocic won via a TKO. However, Daniel Cormier made it clear that he's more focused and will take down Stipe Miocic when the two clash for the third time at UFC 252 on August 15, 2020.

“I can admit it. I got tired. He hit me with those shots in the end, he hurt me to the body and he hurt me to the head and I didn’t react because my body couldn’t react because I was so tired, and I will not allow that to happen again.”

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Dana White confirms Khabib will return to face Gaethje at UFC 254

Also Read l Dana White says UFC community could end up living on Fight Island if Nevada shuts down

Image Source: Daniel Cormier - Instagram