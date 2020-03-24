Coronavirus Pandemic: Rugby Star Maxime Mbanda Pulling 13-hour Shifts As Ambulance Driver

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy has seen all sporting activities in the country being cancelled. Italy is one of the worst affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and Rugby star Maxime Mbanda has decided to help the people affected by coronavirus. The Italy international is working 13-hour shifts as an ambulance driver to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Italy.

Italy rugby star Maxime Mbanda working as an ambulance driver to help fight Coronavirus pandemic

Maxime Mbanda is a flanker who plays for Zebre in Parma in northern Italy but has seen all rugby action suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The 27-year old, with time on his hands and a willingness to help, is working as an ambulance driver pulling gruelling 13-hour shifts in a bid to help the strained healthcare industry in Italy.

Speaking to AFP, Maxime Mbanda said that he wanted to help people and was thinking of an alternative as he does not have medical expertise. He added that it's been eight days since he started working as an ambulance driver. He continued by saying that while he has been pulling continuous shifts, he cannot be tired because of the growing cases of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Italy Rugby star Maxime Mbanda asks people to stay indoors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy

Maxime Mbanda said that if people saw what he was witnessing in the hospitals, there would no more queues in front of the supermarkets. The Rugby star added that his work included transferring positive patients from one local hospital to another while helping them with the stretcher or if there are sufferers to be carried from a wheelchair, to assist them.

Mbanda's father is a surgeon so the Zebre flanker is well aware of the stress currently on the medical industry in Italy. He added that the citizens should follow the Italian government's advice in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and think three or four times before venturing out of their houses.

