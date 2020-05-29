Cowboys Bypass 'hurtful Point' In Dak Prescott Contract Negotiations

It's been a rough couple of months for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Dak Prescott lost his elder brother - Jace Prescott - earlier this year. The Dallas Cowboys QB was impressive for his franchise last season and was rumoured to be in talks for a potential contract extension. However, recent reports reveal that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have not made any significant progress in the Dak Prescott contract negotiations over the last couple of months.

Also Read | Dak Prescott rejects Cowboys’ mammoth contract offer, NFL team deny deal: Reports

Cowboys Prescott offer: Dak Prescott raring to go

Mike McCarthy has "full confidence" that Dak Prescott will be ready to go.



MORE: — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 27, 2020

Also Read | Dak Prescott contract: Cowboys Prescott offer includes 5-year, $175 million contract extension: Report

Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys cross 'hurtful point' in contract negotiations

While appearing on the radio talk show, Shan and RJ 105.3 The Fan, Charles Robinson claimed that the Cowboys and Dak Prescott have crossed a ‘hurtful point’ as contract negotiations continue to stall. Robinson added “I really don’t think they are that far apart. They are just so stubbornly dug in because of how this negotiation has gone at points. The Cowboys could not have felt more burned than they did when they went back to Dak’s camp last September (and) the number went up. And that really was a hurtful point. I think they were not only upset at Dak’s representation, I think they were a little upset at Dak. It’s business, you know. You’d be kidding yourself to sit there and think they were never mad at Zeke (Ezekiel Elliot) during that negotiation. It’s germane to the process.”

#Cowboys QB @dak is the 8th QB to be designated a franchise player since 1993 but only 2 have actually played a season under the tag



• Drew Brees in 05 (Chargers)

• Kirk Cousins in 16 & 17 (Redskins)



Both would go on to sign deals with a different team the following season — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 27, 2020

Prescott had a magnificent start to the 2019 season as he threw for nine touchdowns, had just two interceptions, and led the team to a 3-0 start. His contract demands could prove to be too much for the Cowboys who are already on a hefty wage bill. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have until July 15, 2020, to reach a mutual agreement. If that is not achieved, then the quarterback will only be able to play for the Cowboys if he signs a one-year extension.

Also Read | Cowboys QB Dak Prescott brother Jace Prescott dies at the age of 31

Dak Prescott career earnings

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Dak Prescott has a net worth of $2 million. The Cowboys are paying Prescott $540,000 this season which is part of his rookie contract. However, he is expected to sign a $100 million+ deal in the offseason, according to reports. Three years ago, Dak Prescott career earnings amounted to a mere $316,000 per annum. Prescott replaced Tony Romo in his rookie season when the Cowboys legend was out injured but quickly cemented his future at the franchise after some impressive displays. Romo then formally went on to announce his retirement in April 2017.

Also Read | Dak Prescott could become one of the highest-paid QBs with new Cowboys Prescott offer: Reports

Dak Prescott contract, Dak Prescott offer

Dak Prescott turned down a 5-year, $175 million contract offer from the #Cowboys according to @CSimmsQB



It would've made him the highest paid QB in history.



Prescott instead is seeking “north of $45M” in the final season of his new deal, reportedly. pic.twitter.com/IBYCVaxVk7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 21, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James makes Colin Kaepernick reference in IG post about George Floyd's death